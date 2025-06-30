theranos Calls on President Trump to Pardon Suresh “Sunny” Balwani

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After calling on President Trump last Friday to pardon Elizabeth Holmes, Ryan ElHosseiny, current CEO and inventor behind the revived theranos, now also urges the President to pardon Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

ElHosseiny, who re-launched the theranos brand earlier this year, has taken over the name and mission, replicating the technology.

“I watched nearly eight hours of the SEC deposition. Everything this man said is factual. Every problem the lab industry has, theranos solved,” said ElHosseiny.

Sunny Balwani referred to commercial analyzers as “clunkers” during his SEC testimony, a statement ElHosseiny strongly agrees with, particularly in regard to Siemens machines.

“Before theranos, I ran the first lab in the U.S. to install the Siemens Atellica System in 2018. For at least five years, we dealt with Siemens engineers practically living in our lab due to constant breakdowns. You can read reviews on Reddit from hospitals and labs describing the Atellica system as ‘hell on earth’ and wishing they had chosen another manufacturer.”

theranos, like performance brands in other industries, modified its commercial analyzers to improve their reliability and performance. ElHosseiny draws a direct comparison:

“Just as Brabus modifies Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Taran Tactical customizes Glock pistols, theranos upgraded Siemens machines to improve their performance,” ElHosseiny said. “Brabus takes an already solid Mercedes and transforms it into a high-performance vehicle.”

Both Brabus and Taran Tactical proudly place their logos on their modified products, and so did theranos.

“We didn’t modify for fun—we had to. And every test was validated as an LDT (Laboratory Developed Test) under CLIA regulation,” ElHosseiny explains. “We didn’t ‘hack’ anything, as falsely claimed by Wall Street Journal journalist, John Carreyrou. The Siemens Advia 1800, for example, is an ‘open channel’ instrument. That means I can load reagents from other manufacturers and program protocols to run custom testing workflows. So the hacking myth is exactly that, a myth.”

ElHosseiny has been traveling across the country with JustBlood.com and recently revived the company theranos last month. Since then, the company has gone viral, gaining a large following after announcing the discovery of critical safety concerns involving the pharmaceutical drug Avastin.

According to ElHosseiny, the company’s findings echo long-standing concerns raised by RFK Jr., Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are here to support MAHA, not just in word but through real action, by pressing for transparency and accountability in the regulatory process. Protecting America’s public health is our shared mission,” ElHosseiny said. “Our work highlights critical safety concerns, and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to save lives.”

In a personal statement, ElHosseiny adds:

“Mr. President, both Sunny Balwani and Elizabeth Holmes dedicated themselves to the mission of theranos. This work isn’t easy, I’ve been in it for over four years. theranos is echoing what you and RFK Jr. are fighting for: to fix a flawed healthcare system. Please set them free, not just because I asked, but because the work I’ve published proves they are both innocent and made real contributions to the United States of America.

Thank you, sir. Over and out.”

ElHosseiny has released a new documentary, The Inventors, now streaming on the theranos website:

www.theranoslabs.com