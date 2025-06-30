Carshalton, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner, a leading global crypto asset management platform, has officially launched its innovative "1-day contract", providing new users with a flexible, low-risk way to experience the platform's capabilities. The product launch coincides with a major promotion with a total giveaway of more than $1 million, with each new registered user receiving a $10 bonus.

Click here to learn more about PBK Miner.

What is PBK Miner? Why buy it now?

PBK Miner has built an intelligent, convenient and sustainable crypto asset management ecosystem. At its core is the proprietary PBK-AI system, which dynamically reconfigures assets between high-potential cryptocurrencies based on real-time market data to optimize returns.

With the launch of “1-Day Contract”, PBK Miner [pbkminer.com] transforms from a high-performance niche platform to an open model that welcomes retail traders and everyday investors around the world.

The platform currently serves more than 8 million users in 183 countries, with recent performance metrics including:

5-day contract strategy: +6.17% return

15-day contract strategy: +20.9% return

30-day contract strategy: +55.8% return

These numbers represent actual user results (not predictions), demonstrating PBK Miner’s AI-driven revenue optimization and results-centric operating model.

“1-Day Contract” Release Details:

This new product is available today on PBK Miner’s web and mobile platforms. Priced at just $10, with daily earnings of $0.60, it provides an easy entry point into PBK Miner’s growing ecosystem.

Community Rewards Event with Over $1 Million

To celebrate the launch, PBK Miner has launched a board-approved bounty program of over $1 million. The event provides a truly hassle-free trial opportunity - all new registered users can receive a $10 bounty, which will be credited to their account dashboard.

Click here to become a new PBK Miner user.

Limited-time event highlights:

- 24-hour intensive mining window: Designed to accelerate earnings, users can mine XRP in a time-optimized manner.

- $1 million mining reward: PBK Miner offers structured reward levels of $10/$40/$1,900/$4,900 to encourage new and old miners to participate.

- Increased daily income: During the event, participants will enjoy higher than usual mining income.

This bold marketing move is designed to attract new users, encourage sharing, and showcase the core product value of PBK Miner.

Click here to view the limited-time mining event.

What it means for cryptocurrency investors

PBK Miner combines AI innovation, fintech advancements, and practical cryptocurrency functionality – three powerful elements that resonate with cryptocurrency investors around the world. It delivers returns without requiring deep technical or trading expertise.

Why PBK Miner is the first choice for both new and experienced XRP miners:

- No equipment required: Get institutional-grade mining power instantly.

- Zero maintenance fees: PBK Miner takes care of power, cooling, and hardware maintenance - users just need to activate the plan.

- $10 welcome bonus: Every new user gets a sign-up bonus and a daily login bonus.

- Daily income + fund security: Users earn income daily, and the principal is returned at contract expiration. Focusing on measurable performance rather than hype, PBK Miner has become a lasting value proposition in the cryptocurrency investment ecosystem.

About PBK Miner

PBK Miner is operated by PBK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (Company Number: 12272456), which represents a new digital asset platform - data-driven, performance-focused, and globally trusted. Since its establishment in 2019, the Leyland-based company has grown into one of the most popular cryptocurrency investment opportunities for return-oriented (rather than speculative) investors this year.

Full details and how to participate: https://pbkminer.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Attachment