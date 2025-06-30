Enphase Energy Board of Directors Affirms Re-election of Thurman John Rodgers as Director of the Board

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that its Board of Directors, excluding Thurman John (T.J.) Rodgers, unanimously voted to retain Mr. Rodgers as a member of the Board of Directors. The decision followed a recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, also conducted without Mr. Rodgers’ participation, in accordance with Enphase Energy’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Based upon data analysis and discussion and input from investors, the Board believes that Mr. Rodgers received less than 50% of the votes cast in the recent stockholder meeting primarily due to proxy voting guidelines related to over-boarding policies at several of Enphase Energy’s largest institutional stockholders. Following a thorough review, the Board unanimously reaffirms its strong support for Mr. Rodgers, who has served with distinction on the Board since 2017. Mr. Rodgers is an indispensable force on the Board, as demonstrated by the following:

Significant domain expertise: deep knowledge across semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics – disciplines critical to Enphase’s continued innovation and leadership

Unique technical and industry experience: founder and long-time CEO of Cypress Semiconductor

Direct solar and battery storage experience: former Director of SunPower, FTC Solar, Inc., and Bloom Energy Corporation; current Director of Enovix Corporation; and current CEO and Director of Complete Solaria, Inc.

Strategic and operational impact: unmatched technical network and strategic acumen

Alignment with stockholders: personal investment and significant equity stake in Enphase Energy

Commitment: perfect attendance at all Board and Committee meetings since 2024; 97% since 2017

Location synergy: efficient board oversight resulting from the three companies on which Mr. Rodgers serves on the Board being headquartered in the same city





“T.J. has been a cornerstone of our Board since 2017, bringing unmatched strategic depth, technical insight, and a relentless focus on execution,” said Steve Gomo, chair of the board at Enphase Energy. “His leadership has helped guide Enphase Energy through pivotal periods of transformation and growth. The Board and I are confident that his continued service is critical as we advance our mission, expand globally, and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”

“T.J. combines deep technical expertise with strategic clarity and operational discipline,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “He is a trusted advisor and a key contributor to many of our most important decisions. As we continue to innovate and scale, his experience and commitment will be vital to driving long-term value for our customers and stockholders.”

The Board remains committed to strong governance and ensuring that Enphase Energy benefits from experienced, engaged, and forward-thinking leadership. With T.J. Rodgers’ continued service, Enphase Energy believes it is well-positioned to navigate current market challenges and its next phase of innovation and global growth, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers, partners, and stockholders over the long term.

