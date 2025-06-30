Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $4.3 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $90.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2025 was $1,084.80, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $824.41 at March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $2.5 million from $10.9 million a year ago to $13.4 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.5 million from $5.9 million to $6.4 million and gross written premiums increased $29.3 million, moving from $220.4 million to $249.7 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 59.8% to 52.8%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, operating expenses decreased $0.1 million from $3.2 million to $3.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
 (dollars in thousands)  
    
    
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
    
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$148,301  $143,633 
Cash and cash equivalents 40,527   46,600 
Restricted cash 7,780   4,861 
Accrued investment income 1,133   1,029 
Premiums receivable 231,667   211,771 
Deferred insurance premiums 290,447   267,765 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 413,769   413,541 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 11,923   10,215 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 5,351   3,972 
Total Assets$1,188,748  $1,141,237 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$424,279  $421,018 
Deferred commission income 8,632   7,154 
Unearned premiums 304,002   281,176 
Ceded premium payable 224,910   209,033 
Payable to general agents 291   276 
Funds withheld 129,169   126,839 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,373   26,256 
Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 578   578 
Deferred tax liability 2,480   1,956 
Total Liabilities 1,137,785   1,095,357 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (2,731)  (3,561)
Retained deficit (140,183)  (144,436)
Total Shareholders' Equity 50,963   45,880 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,188,748  $1,141,237 
    
    
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
    
 Three months ended March 31,
  2025   2024 
Revenues   
    
Net premiums earned$13,353  $10,870 
Fee income 6,416   5,944 
    
Net investment income 490   227 
Other income 15   17 
    
    
Total revenues 20,274   17,058 
    
Expenses   
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,052   6,496 
Acquisition expenses 4,073   3,585 
Operating expenses 3,121   3,167 
Interest expense 578   577 
    
Total expenses 14,824   13,825 
    
    
Pre-tax net profit (loss)$5,450  $3,233 
Income tax (expense) (1,197)  (737)
    
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 4,253   2,496 
    
    
Net profit (loss) per common share:   
Basic$90.53  $53.13 
Diluted 90.53   53.13 
    
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:   
Basic 46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979 
    
