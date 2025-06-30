The Oncology Institute and SilverSummit Healthplan Partner to Provide Oncology Care to Over 80,000 Medicaid Members in Nevada

CERRITOS, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that effective July 1, it will be the exclusive oncology provider for over 80,000 Medicaid patients associated with SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada. TOI is known for bringing state-of-the-art cancer care to the communities it serves, and their presence in the Las Vegas market will provide enhanced access to care and high-level services to the important Medicaid population here.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with SilverSummit and help create improved access and quality of cancer care to their Medicaid patient population,” commented Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “We have a longstanding track record of providing outstanding care to Medicaid patients in other markets, and we look forward to broadening these efforts within the Las Vegas community.”

“At SilverSummit Healthplan, our top priority is ensuring our members receive the highest quality care, especially when facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Eric Schmacker, Plan President and CEO at SilverSummit Healthplan. “Partnering with The Oncology Institute allows us to connect our Medicaid members with compassionate, expert oncology care close to home—helping them navigate their treatment journey with confidence and support.”

Patient Impact

SilverSummit Healthplan members can now access TOI’s comprehensive cancer care at three convenient Nevada locations:

Las Vegas

2911 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Phone: 702-342-1244

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052

Phone: 702-471-7779

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

6450 Medical Center St., Las Vegas, NV 89148

Phone: 702-739-9518

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Fri.: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm; Tue. & Thu.: Closed

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides Medicaid and marketplace health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com .



