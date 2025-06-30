Aventis Energy Announces Amendment to Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF), announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering. The Company will now offer up to 1,400,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of C$0.25 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$350,000 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards exploration on the Company’s project portfolio.

Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder’s fees to third parties sourced by finders. The FT Units will be offered by way of the “accredited investor” and “minimum amount investment” exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The securities issuable pursuant to the sale of the FT Units will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures“) related to the Company’s projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

