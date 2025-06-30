Finning completes the sale of 4Refuel and ComTech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) announced today that we have successfully completed the previously announced sale of 100% of our mobile on-site refueling business, operating through our subsidiaries 4Refuel Holdings Limited, Midnight Holding, Inc., and their respective affiliates (collectively “4Refuel”), to affiliates of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”).

In addition, on May 15, 2025, Finning and the other shareholders of Compression Technology Corporation (“ComTech”) closed the previously announced sale of ComTech to a third party.

“We are pleased to have completed the sale of 4Refuel and ComTech and wish the teams continued growth and success in the future,” said Kevin Parkes, President and CEO of Finning International. “These transactions represent another important step in executing our strategy to simplify our business and focus on our core dealership operations, unlocking invested capital, and increasing pro-forma return on invested capital.”

Finning’s second quarter results will include ComTech, until May 15th, and 4Refuel for the full quarter, all presented in discontinued operations.

