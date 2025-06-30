Organon & Co. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 22, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Organon & Co. ("Organon" or the "Company") (NYSE: OGN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 31, 2024 to April 30, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Organon investors have until July 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Organon is a healthcare company that develops and delivers prescription therapies and medical devices.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts, including that:

(i) Organon concealed critical information regarding its capital allocation strategy—particularly its plans for the quarterly dividend payout;

(ii) despite public statements positioning the dividend as the company’s “number one priority,” Organon had adopted a debt reduction strategy that conflicted with maintaining the dividend; and

(iii) following its acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd., Organon intended to shift capital priorities toward debt reduction, leading to a substantial dividend cut.

The Complaint further alleges that on May 1, 2025, Organon released its Q1 2025 financial results and announced a sharp reduction in its quarterly dividend—from $0.28 to $0.02 per share. On this news, Organon’s stock declined more than 27%, according to the Complaint.

