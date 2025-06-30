East West Kung Fu Studios Honors the Life and Legacy of Senior Grandmaster Richard Lee (1942–2025)

ALAMO, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With deep respect and profound sorrow, East West Kung Fu Studios announces the passing of our beloved founder, Senior Grandmaster Richard Lee, a once-in-a-generation martial artist, visionary educator and lifelong champion of human potential. His legacy lives on in every student, every lesson and every life touched by the powerful spirit of Bok Fu Do.

From humble beginnings in a New England housing project to becoming a globally recognized martial arts pioneer, Senior Grandmaster Lee transformed adversity into strength, skill into mastery, and passion into purpose. His journey began at age four with boxing under his father’s rigorous guidance and evolved into a global quest for martial knowledge that culminated in the founding of Bok Fu Do in 1972—a uniquely American system of Chinese martial arts that continues to shape generations.

Senior Grandmaster Lee was not only a master of technique but a master of people. His East West Kung Fu schools became sanctuaries of discipline and spiritual growth. The Alamo school, in particular, emerged as a world-renowned center for Chinese martial arts, drawing in kung fu practitioners and admirers from across the globe. Many students commented over the years that they could not believe so much worldwide success had come from a little school in the back of a shopping plaza.

He led with intensity and heart—whether coaching the U.S. team to victory at the First World Kuoshu Championships in 1975, mentoring his students with unwavering dedication, or building bridges with martial arts masters across Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. His life’s work earned him global accolades, including multiple 10th-degree black belt recognitions, induction into multiple international Halls of Fame and a rare honor from Taoist monks in a ceremonial purification.

For all his achievements, Senior Grandmaster Lee always prioritized his students. In his own words: “Bok Fu Do is the single most important thing in my life and I put every ounce of my mind, body and spirit into what it is today.”

That legacy now continues through his chosen successor, Grandmaster John Buckley, whom Senior Grandmaster Lee promoted to 10th-degree black belt in June 2025. Their decades-long partnership ensures the soul of Bok Fu Do remains intact and vibrant for future generations.

“Senior Grandmaster Lee shaped lives in ways that went far beyond the training floor,” said Senior Grandmaster Buckley. “It was the honor of my life to walk alongside him, not only learning the art, but learning how to lead with integrity, serve with heart and live with purpose. He showed us that excellence is not a finish line; it’s a lifelong pursuit rooted in how you show up and strive to be your best every day. I’m humbled to carry his vision forward and uphold the values he so passionately instilled in all of us.”

Senior Grandmaster Lee leaves behind a system of movement, a family and a community united by purpose. His spirit remains a force in motion, forever part of the art, the schools and the lives he so powerfully shaped.

About Richard Lee’s East West Kung Fu Studios

Founded in 1967 by Senior Grandmaster Richard Lee, East West Kung Fu is America’s premiere Chinese martial arts school and the birthplace of Bok Fu Do. With over 50 years of history in San Francisco’s East Bay and a team of more than 40 certified World Champion Black Belts, we offer martial arts, tai chi and self-defense training for men, women and children at our Alamo, Lafayette and San Ramon locations.

Our mission is to change lives through the powerful discipline of Bok Fu Do—a unique system that blends traditional martial arts values with modern training. We are dedicated to building character, leadership and lifelong wellness through a practice that engages the mind, body and spirit. More than just a workout, Bok Fu Do is a way of life. For more information, please visit: https://bokfudo.com.

Contact:

Morgan Newman

East West Kung Fu Studios

E: info@bokfudo.com

T: +1.925.831.0292