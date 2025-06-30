JAMining Upgrades Its Cloud Mining Platform to Meet Growing Global Crypto Demand

Warwick, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAMining, a leading cloud mining provider, today announced significant upgrades to its cloud mining platform. The overhaul enhances user experience, expands asset support, and integrates advanced mining algorithms — positioning the company at the forefront of digital asset mining as the global cryptocurrency industry accelerates.

The announcement comes amid a surge in institutional adoption worldwide. From major pension funds entering the Bitcoin market to growing political support in the U.S. and UK, the demand for secure, compliant crypto infrastructure has never been higher.

“Upgrading our platform allows us to serve a rapidly diversifying user base,” said Emma Carter, spokesperson for JAMining. “We are committed to enabling frictionless participation in crypto mining for individuals and institutions alike — without the hardware complexity.”

A Strategic Response to Industry Growth

The global cloud mining market is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023, according to Market Research Future. Key drivers include increasing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Bitcoin's institutionalization, and green mining initiatives.

Key Platform Upgrades

Expanded Asset Mining: In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), users can now mine Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Litecoin (LTC), allowing more diverse portfolio strategies.

In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), users can now mine Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Litecoin (LTC), allowing more diverse portfolio strategies. Dynamic Profitability Calculator: A revamped profitability engine now offers real-time, transparent earnings projections based on current hash rates and energy efficiency metrics.

A revamped profitability engine now offers real-time, transparent earnings projections based on current hash rates and energy efficiency metrics. AI-Powered Optimization: JAMining has introduced machine learning algorithms that automatically reallocate resources across its mining pools based on market conditions — maximizing returns while reducing energy overhead.

JAMining has introduced machine learning algorithms that automatically reallocate resources across its mining pools based on market conditions — maximizing returns while reducing energy overhead. Enhanced Security Protocols: Upgrades include multi-signature wallet integrations, IP-locking, and biometric 2FA, aligning with emerging cybersecurity best practices.

Why It Matters?

As crypto mining transitions from hobbyist activity to institutional-grade infrastructure, secure and advanced cloud mining access is critical. JAMining’s enhanced cloud platform offers exactly that — a user-friendly gateway for crypto participation without the burdens of physical mining hardware, or maintenance.

JAMining is a UK-based cloud mining service provider. The company offers a secure, scalable platform for mining leading digital assets, with a focus on compliance, transparency, and investor education. JAMining serves both retail and institutional clients seeking trustworthy access to the crypto mining ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://jamining.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.