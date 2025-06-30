Acesis Biomed Secures Patents Advancing Testosterone-Inducing Drug Development

Centennial, Colorado, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Acesis Holdings Corporation (“Acesis Biomed”), a pre-clinical stage biomedical company pioneering oral treatments for metabolic and endocrine disorders linked to low testosterone, today announced a meaningful expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with the granting of two patents supporting the development of its novel treatment for low testosterone. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12324839, effective June 10, 2025, with a notable 380-day term extension. Additionally, Chinese Patent No. ZL2019800872788 was granted on June 6, 2025, strengthening Acesis’s global presence and international protection for its novel drug candidates. The milestone coincides with Men’s Health Month, underscoring the company’s focus on advancing solutions for hormone-related health conditions.

Testosterone deficiency, or low T, affects millions of men globally and is increasingly recognized not only for its impact on energy and libido, but also for its role in serious chronic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and diminished quality of life. Despite its prevalence, current treatments often rely on hormone replacement therapies, which may not be suitable for all patients and can carry risks such as infertility.

Acesis Biomed is developing a potentially first-in-class platform of oral, mechanism-based treatment designed to stimulate the body’s own production of natural testosterone. This approach is designed to address a critical unmet need by potentially offering an alternative to traditional therapies.

“This patent milestone highlights our continued progress and commitment to scientific innovation and strengthens the value of our emerging therapeutic pipeline,” said Costas Karatzas, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Acesis Biomed. “Testosterone deficiency remains widely underdiagnosed and an undertreated condition in men. Furthermore, this achievement, especially during Men’s Health Month, reaffirms our mission to provide safe, effective novel treatments that improve health outcomes for men worldwide with low T.”

With a growing awareness of the risks associated with untreated low T, Acesis Biomed offers both patients and investors a compelling opportunity at the forefront of men’s health innovation.

Acesis is currently raising capital through a Regulation CF Crowdfunding (RegCF) campaign to support the advancement of its proprietary oral drug candidates. For more details and to join the campaign, visit: https://netcapital.com/companies/acesis.

About Acesis Biomed

Acesis Holdings Corporation (“Acesis Biomed” or the “Company”) is a pre-clinical biomedical company developing a pipeline of oral drug candidates targeting metabolic and endocrine disorders associated with testosterone deficiency (low T). With an initial focus on male hypogonadism, Acesis is committed to improving outcomes across multiple co-morbidities of low-T, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Find out more at https://acesisbio.com/



