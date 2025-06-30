Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”) Webinar

PORTLAND, Tenn., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today that it has released a webinar on the subject of Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”), followed by Q&A.

The webinar is intended to be educational and informative. Further, it is being provided to allow customers, investors, analysts and other interested parties to learn more about the BESS market landscape, Shoals’ BESS solutions, Shoals’ paths to market, strategy and competitive position. No financial projections are implied or intended. Featured speakers include Mike Everson, BESS Account Executive, Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance & Investor Relations, and Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing & Communications.

You can access the recorded webinar, along with the accompanying presentation, through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.shoals.com.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

