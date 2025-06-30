Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Releases White Paper Showcasing Model for Non-Profit Collaboration to Improve Outcomes for Chronic Disease Communities

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a nonprofit at the forefront of health innovation, today announced the release of a groundbreaking white paper, A Model for Non-Profit Cooperation to Benefit Chronic Disease Communities. This report outlines TLI’s dynamic, multi-sectoral approach to supporting underserved patient populations through collaboration, data innovation, and stakeholder engagement.

Rooted in its mission to foster transformative health outcomes globally, TLI’s model integrates insights from patients, clinicians, researchers, industry, and financiers to build sustainable, data-driven health ecosystems. “From its beginning, TLI has been focused on the hard problems of chronic disease communities—with the commitment towards better data for better health,” said Bill Oldham, Founder and President of TLI.

The white paper details TLI’s success in building patient registries, knowledge bases, and portals that empower patients and clinicians alike. TLI’s collaborations with pharmaceutical companies have accelerated access to treatment for rare and chronic diseases, while innovative partnerships with financial institutions have seeded impact investments into research areas typically overlooked by traditional funders.

Key pillars of TLI’s model include:

Engage with Patient Communities: Building trust and empowerment through advocacy group partnerships and information tools.

Engage with Specialist Clinicians and Researchers: Co-developing data solutions that clarify what successful outcomes look like.

Engage with Pharma: Facilitating mutual understanding to align treatment development with real-world patient needs.

Engage with Money: Creating opportunities for philanthropists to support scalable, evidence-based health initiatives.

TLI is focused on building a chronic disease ecosystem, one disease state at a time – not for advocacy alone, but for solutions that meet the needs of all stakeholders and improve quality of life. Part of that focus is developing data models to figure out what “good” looks like for these patients.

The full white paper is available at www.thoughtfoundation.org. For partnership inquiries or to learn more about TLI’s initiatives, please contact info@thoughtfoundation.org.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.