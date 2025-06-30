Remote gold mining DEAL Mining launches the latest mining model, opening a new digital era

London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has formed a solid support around $105,000, and the market is generally optimistic that it will break through the $110,000 mark. At the same time, mainstream altcoins such as Ethereum, XRP and Solana have also shown positive trends, indicating that a new round of rising cycles may be brewing. This kind of overall upward pattern is very common in the early stages of a bull market, usually led by Bitcoin, and then the entire crypto market gradually heats up.

Recently, Bitcoin has rebounded strongly from a low of $102,800 to approach $105,000, showing dual support from market confidence and technical aspects.





DEAL Mining: Easy mining, safe and efficient

DEAL Mining is a well-known and formally certified cloud mining platform that has become the first choice for many traders to achieve financial freedom. Its biggest advantage is that users can easily participate in cryptocurrency mining without taking any asset risks. DEAL Mining has 7.8 million real-name users and is committed to making it easy, safe and efficient for everyone to participate in mining, regardless of experience.- DEAL Mining cloud mining platform.

DEAL Mining: A new way to build stable income

DEAL Mining provides a variety of smart contracts suitable for different types of investors. Whether you are a novice or a professional user who wants to make more money, you can find a suitable mining solution. After purchasing a contract every day, the system will automatically settle for you. As long as you have an Internet mobile device, you can check your daily income at any time.





For more contract details, please visit the official website https://dealmining.com/

DEAL Mining: Smart, safe and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining platform

DEAL Mining is a well-known cloud mining platform, which is based on three core principles: safe, sustainable, and easy to use.

Safe and reliable: The platform cooperates with large financial institutions, uses SSL encryption technology, and cooperates with AIG insurance to fully protect user assets.

Green and environmentally friendly: All mining processes use renewable energy, which is environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Globally available: Whether you are in Europe, Asia, Africa or America, as long as you have a mobile phone, computer and network, you can start mining at any time.

In addition, DEAL Mining supports a variety of cryptocurrency settlement methods, including USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), BTC, BCH, SOL, DOGE, XRP and USDC. Users can choose the most suitable investment method according to their budget and goals.





Active opportunities in the new round of crypto investment boom

The popularity of Bitcoin ETF is undoubtedly a sign that the crypto industry is moving towards compliance and institutionalization. But it also reminds us that when the institutionalization wave sweeps in, ordinary investors must build their own active income mechanism if they want to avoid being marginalized.

The cloud mining model provided by DEAL Mining opens a new door for individuals and investors: no longer relying on speculation or chasing ups and downs, no technical threshold or huge initial investment, just configure the contract to get real output every day.

In this financial structural change, the real winner is never the first person to enter the market, but the first person to find the right tool.

Company website: https://dealining.com

App download:https://dealmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Company email: info@dealmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.