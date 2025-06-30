Black Opal Insurance Launches Investor-Focused Property Insurance Platform for Real Estate Pros

Dallas, TX, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Opal Insurance has officially launched its specialized insurance platform tailored exclusively for real estate investors, addressing a critical gap in the market for fast, affordable, and reliable property coverage. The new offering simplifies the insurance process for investors managing fix-and-flips, annual rentals, ground-up construction, and multi-property portfolios.

Hayden Dyer (Image)

Founded by real estate veteran Hayden Dyer, Black Opal Insurance was born from a practical need: to streamline insurance during real estate transactions. What began as a value-add service has now evolved into a full-service operation with contracts across major, minor, and niche carriers—offering investors a competitive edge.

“Investors were being underserved,” said Dyer. “We built Black Opal to be the go-to platform for fast, no-hassle insurance built around the investor mindset.”

With turnaround times of less than 24 hours and a technology-driven workflow powered by virtual assistants and licensed agents, Black Opal ensures both speed and accuracy. A simplified digital application makes quoting and binding coverage frictionless, even for complex investment portfolios.

Key Features of the Black Opal Platform:

Coverage for flips, rentals, new construction, and portfolios





Quotes in under 24 hours





Streamlined digital workflows and online forms





Strategic carrier partnerships for competitive rates





“Our model is built on speed, specialization, and respect—for the investor and the agent,” Dyer added. “We’ve flipped the traditional insurance experience on its head.”

Looking forward, the company plans to scale through strategic partnerships and agent recruitment. With a high-compensation model and investor-first philosophy, Black Opal is attracting top-tier insurance talent and entrepreneurial agents.

As the real estate market continues to shift, Black Opal Insurance stands ready to meet the evolving needs of investors with a product built for performance and trust.

About Black Opal Insurance

Black Opal Insurance is a specialized insurance provider focused exclusively on real estate investors. Founded by Hayden Dyer, the company offers tailored coverage solutions for fix-and-flip projects, rentals, ground-up construction, and property portfolios through an efficient digital-first platform.

Website:

https://www.blackopalins.com

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/blackopalinsurance?igsh=ZWlvbzhxN2tvM3o5

Media Contact:

Email: tanner@tansocial.com



