Once Insurance Partners With Retailers To Embed Jewelry Protection at Checkout

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once Insurance Group partnered with retail stores and ecommerce platforms to offer shoppers a more convenient way to protect their valuables. Customers can add five years of jewelry protection at checkout and skip appraisals, paperwork, or annual renewals. This step marks the company’s first set of retail integrations and expands its presence in the U.S. market.

Once Insurance began introducing the program in select physical stores and online platforms. The initiative supports the company’s aim to make coverage easier and more accessible, especially for people not traditionally insured for lower-priced items. The company designed the product for shoppers purchasing pieces under $5,000, a group often excluded from standard insurance due to process complexity or cost.

Shoppers can sign up for jewelry protection by scanning a QR code in-store, selecting the option during checkout, or using a kiosk. Once Insurance sends a digital policy within minutes. This removes the need to speak with an agent or obtain an appraisal. The five-year plan costs about 35 percent less than paying for five separate annual policies. The process is entirely digital, from getting a quote to receiving the insurance certificate.

Retailers benefit from offering jewelry protection directly at the time of purchase. This option adds a valuable service for customers while generating new revenue. Once Insurance provides point-of-sale materials that explain the product and walk customers through how to use it. The company uses a single-payment model, with no appraisals or monthly charges.

“We reach customers that traditional insurance has overlooked,” says Dan Siegel, Director of Carrier Market for Once Insurance. “By placing jewelry protection directly into the retail experience, we make it easy for people to protect what matters most.”

This strategy matches a broader shift in how insurance providers distribute personal coverage. A GlobalData survey found that 31.6 percent of insurance professionals see embedded coverage as the main growth channel for personal lines over the next several years.

Once insurance continues to expand its offerings, in addition to valuable coverage, the team will build a term life insurance product that uses the same single-payment structure. The company also plans to introduce similar options for collectibles and other rarely insured items.

“We are developing a one-time payment term life insurance product,” Siegel says. “It follows the same principle by removing friction and focusing on value from the start.”

Once Insurance Group launched in 2024, aiming to make jewelry protection and valuables coverage more practical and affordable. The company offers digital policies with one-time payments, no appraisals, no deductibles, and no recurring fees. Once works with retailers, online stores, and payment platforms to offer insurance where customers are already making purchases.

