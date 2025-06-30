Kick It 3v3 Soccer Opens 2025 Vail National Championships & Cup to All 3v3 Teams Nationwide — Introducing New Championship Format to Unite the 3v3 Community

Denver, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kick It 3v3 Soccer is excited to announce the 2025 edition of its flagship event: the Vail National Championships & Cup, taking place the final weekend of July in the world-renowned mountain town of Vail, Colorado. According to Dan Stratford, co-owner of Kick It 3v3, "In a bold move to unite the broader 3v3 soccer community, Kick It is officially opening the event to teams from any 3v3 series or tournament across the country. Whether your squad played at a Kick It event or elsewhere, you're invited to join one of the most scenic and competitive weekends in small-sided soccer".

In conjunction with this open invitation, Kick It 3v3 is introducing a new National Cup/Championship format designed to give every team an unforgettable experience and a true shot at glory, said Stratford. On Saturday, all registered teams will compete in group play. Based on their results, teams will advance into one of two brackets: the National Championship bracket or the National Cup bracket. Sunday is dedicated to crowning champions in both divisions, giving every team the opportunity to leave Vail with hardware — and pride.

"This isn't just another tournament — it's a chance for teams from every corner of the country and every 3v3 series to come together for the ultimate soccer weekend," continued Stratford. "We're opening the doors to everyone because we believe in uniting the 3v3 soccer community. The Vail event is more than a championship; it's a celebration of what makes this sport so special — fast play, fun atmosphere, and the opportunity for anyone to shine on a national stage."

Stratford continued: "The Kick It 3v3 Vail Nationals has become a legacy event, now entering its 26th year in Vail. Thousands of people, including players, families, and fans return each summer to enjoy not only top-level competition but also the natural beauty, fresh mountain air, and endless outdoor recreation that Vail offers. With an expected attendance of over 500 athletes and 3,000+ guests, the event transforms Vail into a high-energy soccer village where every street echoes with team chants and post-game celebrations."

Divisions span from Under-6 to adult, with separate brackets for male, female, and co-ed teams. Stratford emphasized, "Whether you're a grassroots recreational team or a high-performance squad, the event is designed to offer something meaningful for everyone. Teams are guaranteed 5 games, and awards are presented not just to champions and cupo winners, but also for sportsmanship — reflecting the values at the heart of the Kick It 3v3 brand."

The weekend will kick off with Friday special events. "Last year we had a rockin' 90s band and are planning to follow with something big this year. We know that 3v3 soccer plays a powerful role in player development," said co-owner Brent "Zico" Ward. "It accelerates skill growth, decision-making, and creativity. What better place to put that to the test than a national tournament at 8,000 feet, surrounded by families, fun, and the kind of energy that only Kick It 3v3 can deliver?"

The Vail National Championships & Cup attracts new teams as well as teams who've played together for years, newcomers making their debut, and even families fielding adult squads for fun. Stratford concluded, "Kick It 3v3 continues to lead the charge in making small-sided soccer accessible, exciting, and community-driven."

To register a team or learn more about travel, accommodations, and event details, visit:

https://www.kickitsoccer.com/3v3-tournaments/vail-national-championships-cup-2025/

About Kick It 3v3 Soccer

Kick It 3v3 Soccer is the original 3v3 tournament series in the United States, founded in 1990. With more than three decades of success, Kick It has hosted thousands of events nationwide, providing accessible, fast-paced soccer to youth and adult players. The organization is dedicated to community impact, player development, and growing the game through innovative event experiences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIBtBt8_5zI

