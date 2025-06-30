Welcome Reception to Kick Off 2025 Central Florida Business Expo with Innovation and Regional Collaboration

Lakeland, FL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Central Florida Business Expo will open with a powerful evening of inspiration and connection at its Welcome Reception on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the RP Funding Center. The reception is proudly presented by the City of Lake Wales, Lake Wales Economic Development Council, City of Bartow, and the Bartow Economic Development Council.

“As a city undergoing transformational growth through entrepreneurship and innovation, we are excited to partner with the Central Florida Business Expo to bring our region’s leaders together in one room,” James Slaton, Lake Wales City Manager, said.

Designed to bring together leaders from across Central Florida, the Welcome Reception sets the tone for the Expo with an atmosphere of regional collaboration, purposeful networking, and visionary insight.

“Strong partnerships are the engine behind Bartow’s momentum,” said Mike Herr, Bartow City Manager. “When local government and business leaders align, we lay the groundwork for opportunity, resilience, and long-term prosperity.”

“This event reflects the core of our mission—fostering a thriving business environment through regional collaboration,” said Elle Whithall, Executive Director of the BEDC. “It stands as a clear reminder that when communities lead together, we build a stronger, more prosperous future for all.”

This year’s Welcome Reception Keynote Speaker is Dell Gines, Chief Innovation Officer at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and author of The Ecosystem Builder’s Playbook: A Practical Guide to Rapid, Local Economic Transformation.

“Dell Gines is the kind of leader who not only speaks vision—but equips communities to live it,” said Chrissanne Long, Expo Organizer. “We are honored to welcome him to Central Florida and know his message will ignite new ideas and deeper collaboration across our region.”

Dell’s keynote will spotlight the power of community-led economic development, challenging attendees to rethink what’s possible when entrepreneurship, innovation, and local leadership unite.

“Communities that thrive in the future are those that build together—across cities, sectors, and perspectives,” said Dell Gines. “I’m looking forward to joining Central Florida’s leaders to share what I’ve learned and, more importantly, to learn from you.”

The Welcome Reception is open to Sponsors, Exhibitors, VIPs and Ticketed Reception registrants only, and space is limited. This exclusive experience is an ideal opportunity for civic leaders, business owners, nonprofit executives, and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections ahead of the Expo’s main event on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

To learn more, visit https://cflbe.com.





2025 Central Florida Business Expo Logo





About Central Florida Business Expo



Central Florida Business Events, LLC is dedicated to producing high-impact events that connect, equip, and elevate the region’s business community. Through strategic partnerships and purpose-driven programming, the company curates dynamic experiences that foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and nonprofit professionals across Central Florida. Its signature event, the Central Florida Business Expo, is now in its second year and will take place on September 24, 2025, at the RP Funding Center, hosted in partnership with the City of Lakeland.

Press inquiries

Central Florida Business Expo

https://cflbe.com

Chrissanne Long

events@cflbe.com

863-333-9315

303 S. Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33801

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/_ljt9V24ZeI