Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) securities between June 22, 2023 and June 24, 2025. Sarepta is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on RNA and gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. During the class period, Sarepta was engaged in the development of therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“Duchenne”), including ELEVIDYS. ELEVIDYS is a prescription gene therapy intended for a limited category of people with Duchenne.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Mislead Investors Regarding the Safety its ELEVIDYS Drug

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; and (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy’s present and expanded approvals.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS announcing that a patient had died following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025. Then, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Company announced it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while Sarepta took time to evaluate trial regimens and discussed findings with regulatory authorities. Sarepta also revealed that it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.91 per share on June 15, 2025.

Finally, on June 24, 2025, the FDA announced it was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this nes, Sarepta's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

