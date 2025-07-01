Swiss Water Announces Purchase of Warrants from Mill Road Capital

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Mill Road Capital II, L.P. (“Mill Road”) to purchase from Mill Road the outstanding share purchase warrant entitling Mill Road to acquire up to 2,250,000 common shares of Swiss Water. The share purchase warrant has an exercise price of $3.33 per share and expires on April 30, 2026. The purchase price for the share purchase warrant is $675,000. Completion of the purchase is anticipated to be July 3, 2025.

“The cancellation of the Warrants removes an overhang on the share price trading and will permit the shares to trade without this influence going forward. We believe that shareholders will also benefit from the clarity being provided on the share ownership and wide distribution of the Company’s shares. Swiss Water appreciates the constructive approach that Mill Road Capital has taken to these discussions to achieve an outcome that the Board believes is in the best interests of shareholders,” said Mr. Frank Dennis, President and CEO of Swiss Water.

Company Profile:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of any pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, transportation availability, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described.