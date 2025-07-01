Public Pressure Mounts: Campaign Reaches 155,000 Families, Calls for Action to Solve Child Care Crisis

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst a child care crisis, We Care for Kids/Por todos los niños is marking three years of spreading awareness about the importance of quality and affordable child care through its statewide public education campaign. Launched in June 2022, the campaign has reached more than 155,000 Nebraska families and has a committed network of 150 state and community partners. These groups include chambers of commerce, school districts, child care providers, small businesses, community leaders and advocates stretching from the Nebraska Panhandle to the Missouri River—all who are dedicated to ensuring that Nebraska families have access to quality child care for their children.

The campaign’s influence is evident in the number of Nebraskans who say that child care is essential. In a recent survey, 84% of Nebraskans who responded say that the lack of child care in Nebraska is a problem that won’t solve itself and Nebraskans need to come together to meet this challenge and invest in solutions. Support was evident across demographics including political party, age, and geographic location.

In the past three years:

Tens of thousands of Nebraskans were reached through paid media and community events including the Nebraska State Fair

Nearly 4,000 Nebraskans participated in two bilingual town halls to talk about the child care crisis

The campaign website had nearly 6,000 pageviews each month

Partners and early childhood experts have continued to meet with policymakers at the State Capitol and worked with Governor Pillen and former Governor Ricketts to proclaim a statewide We Care for Kids Week.

The campaign has built support for the importance of early childhood care and an acceptance among Nebraska voters that more must be done. This has led to Nebraskans taking action in their own communities to build support for increased child care options, but there is more work to be done.

“Communities across the state are working hard to solve the child care crisis, but they can’t do it alone,” said We Care for Kids Campaign Manager Claire Wiebe. “Since the campaign launch, we’ve seen a significant shift through our annual surveys from Nebraskans acknowledging that quality child care is important, to understanding that we need to invest in lasting child care solutions for communities and families. Nebraskans are ready for state leaders to share their commitment to making child care funding a priority.”

Toolkits and resources about quality early childhood education can be found on the campaign’s website, www.NebraskaCaresforKids.org. Campaign materials are available in English and Spanish.

Photos and videos are available for media use here.

We Care for Kids/Por todos los niños

We Care for Kids/Por todos los niños is a partnership of more than 150 state and community-based organizations throughout Nebraska and is coordinated by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska. We Care for Kids/Por todos los niños works to ensure that all Nebraska families have access to quality early childhood education for their children.