Austin, TX, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Area 52 today launches its nationwide fulfillment service, solidifying its position as the first online dispensary that ships to all states. This is a groundbreaking development for cannabis consumers, particularly in states with limited recreational access, providing a safe, federally legal, and reliable way to buy weed online and secure direct-to-home weed delivery.

(click photo to check customer reviews)



A Legal Cannabis Solution for Texas, Florida, and North Carolina

Residents in states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina have historically faced a significant challenge: a strong demand for cannabis with no state-level legal framework for recreational sales. Area 52 directly solves this problem. As the leading online dispensary that ships to all states, we provide a crucial access point for quality THC products.

Our platform now serves as the go-to online dispensary for customers in Florida seeking compliant cannabis. For residents throughout Texas, from Dallas to Houston, our weed delivery service offers a discreet and legal alternative. Likewise, any adult in North Carolina looking to legally buy weed online can now do so with confidence through our verified system.

How Nationwide Weed Delivery is Possible: Farm Bill Compliance

The ability for Area 52 to function as an online dispensary that ships to all states is based on strict adherence to the 2018 Farm Bill. This federal law legalized hemp and its derivatives, provided the final product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Every product we offer meets this standard, making it federally legal to ship across state lines. This allows us to offer legal weed delivery of potent and effective products like Delta-8 THC, HHC, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Key Features of the Area 52 Online Dispensary:

Nationwide Access: We are a true online dispensary that ships to all states , ending the search for consumers in markets like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

We are a true , ending the search for consumers in markets like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Florida. Verified Quality & Safety: Every customer who wants to buy weed online can view third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for every product, ensuring purity and legal compliance.

Every customer who wants to can view third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for every product, ensuring purity and legal compliance. Discreet and Fast Shipping: We provide professional, private weed delivery to your doorstep. Your order is handled with the utmost discretion from checkout to arrival.

Area 52 is now the definitive answer for millions of Americans asking where they can buy weed online safely and legally. Our commitment to compliance, transparency, and accessibility makes us the most trusted online dispensary for nationwide service.

To browse the full product catalog and experience the convenience of the leading online dispensary that ships to all states, visit Area52.com – or click here to read customer reviews.







