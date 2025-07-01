CP Center Hosts International Cuisine Festival, Spotlighting Beijing CBD as a Global Cultural and Business Hub

New York, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a landmark building in Beijing, CP Center has become the preferred office space for global enterprises entering the city, thanks to its unique international business appeal and exceptional operations and management.

On June 24th, CP Center hosted the grand opening of the Beijing CBD International Cuisine Tasting and Cultural Festival. The event was attended by envoys and representatives from chambers of commerce in Thailand, Indonesia, Finland, and other countries, along with nearly 50 international culinary brands, all coming together to celebrate this cultural exchange.

Beijing CBD stands out as one of the world's premier central business districts, making it the ideal destination for multinational corporations looking to enter the Chinese market. Its dynamic business ecosystem, access to a wealth of international resources, and outstanding business environment to create unparalleled opportunities for growth and success. CP Center, situated in the core area of Beijing CBD, serves as the headquarters for CP Group in China and is a seven-star premier business building. This premier facility not only provides high-quality office and commercial space but also integrates business, commerce, culture, and community, innovatively cultivating an international business ecosystem that unlocks diverse collaborations.





The building stands as a remarkable testament to architectural brilliance, featuring two twin towers standing 238 meters high, connected by a commercial podium. It boasts 45 floors above ground and 6 floors below ground, with a total gross floor area of 317,000 square meters, including 198,000 square meters of office space and 43,000 square meters of retail facilities. With a focus on green construction, the project has achieved LEED Gold and WELL HSR health and safety certifications, employing BOMA best practices to continually enhance its asset value.

Currently, CP Center has an office occupancy rate nearing 90%, fostering an industrial cluster focused on "Great Health," "Great Future," and "Professional Services." Notable enterprises such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Lumenis in the "Great Health" sector have set up offices here, while "Great Future" companies like IBM, PayPal, and Cigna &CMB have also taken space. Additionally, professional service institutions such as the Beijing International Commercial Arbitration Centre and CBRE are part of the CP Center community.

Harnessing the power of Beijing's international resources, CP Center emerges as an exceptional Global Business Reception Hall. It taps into the expansive network of CP Group to cultivate vibrant international collaboration among the enterprises it hosts. By bridging connections with diverse resources—ranging from government bodies to industry associations and prominent corporations—CP Center reimagines conventional office environments, transforming them into lively business social hubs. As a result, the twin towers stand out as the premier destination for multinational companies eager to step into the Chinese market.

Additionally, CP Center serves as a vibrant urban commercial complex that has successfully achieved a 100% occupancy rate for its commercial spaces. It offers a diverse range of experiences, including conferences, exhibitions, dining, retail, and personal care services, earning widespread acclaim from consumers. Notably, the dining sector accounts for over 60% of the offerings, with five of its restaurants making it into the 2025 Beijing Michelin Guide, solidifying CP Center's status as a culinary landmark in the city.

In terms of social responsibility and employee well-being, CP Center has implemented an AI-powered intelligent fire management platform, energy-efficient server rooms, intelligent waste classification stations, and other innovative technologies including food delivery, inspection, and cleaning robots to improve its ESG performance continually, to create a more environmentally friendly and healthier office atmosphere for tenants and employees.

Regarding property services, CP Center utilizes a professional team and an ISO management system to establish a comfortable, human-centric environment. Through a comprehensive one-stop service system and three business service scenarios—Business Center, Health Management Center, and CP Lounge, providing extensive support to enterprises and customers, ensuring a convenient experience that allows occupants to fulfill their needs without leaving the building.

CP Center showcased its unique brand strength and innovative development potential at the Beijing CBD International Cuisine Tasting and Cultural Festival. Here, exceptional enterprises and talents worldwide continue to converge to explore infinite possibilities for collaborations and shared growth.