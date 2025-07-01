NetAlly Launches AllyWare v2.8 Software Update, Delivering Enhanced Performance and Additional Wi-Fi 7 Visibility to Network Testers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a leading innovator in handheld network testing solutions, today announced the release of AllyWare™ v2.8, the latest software update across its award-winning line of network testers, including AirCheck® G3, CyberScope®, EtherScope® nXG, and LinkRunner® series tools. Available for all customers with AllyCare (NetAlly’s premium customer support program), the update delivers significant enhancements that continue to raise the bar for network visibility, performance validation, and troubleshooting efficiency.

“Version 2.8 reflects our commitment to constant innovation and listening to our customers,” said Julio Petrovitch, Senior Product Manager at NetAlly. “With this release, we’re enabling users to validate Wi-Fi 7 deployments, achieve higher throughput in performance tests, and streamline cloud-based collaboration—all critical needs for modern network teams.”

Highlights of AllyWare v2.8 include:

iPerf Test Enhancements – Up to 900 Mbps Throughput

An updated iPerf engine introduces intelligent multi-threaded processing, significantly increasing test throughput—up to 900 Mbps in lab conditions. This delivers more accurate and reliable network performance insights, especially in bandwidth-intensive environments.

Deeper Wi-Fi 7 Visibility & Control

Support for Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) BSSID rate and capability analysis gives IT pros the real-time insights needed to validate new wireless deployments. New filtering, signal threshold controls, and spectrum navigation tools make wireless troubleshooting faster and more precise.

Improved Usability and Filtering

A new search function in the Wi-Fi app, enhanced filter controls (select/deselect all), and custom signal adjustments per channel make analysis and device identification easier than ever.

Smarter Link-Live™ Integration

LANBERT™, Path Analysis, and iPerf results are now automatically uploaded to Link-Live™, improving team collaboration, historical reporting, and centralized project management.

This update is free to all customers with an active AllyCare™ support contract. Customers with expired contracts are encouraged to renew to take advantage of these new capabilities and ensure continued access to future updates.

Available For:

AirCheck G3

CyberScope, CyberScope Air, CyberScope XRF

EtherScope nXG

LinkRunner AT 3000, AT 4000, and LinkRunner 10G



NetAlly also confirmed that another AllyWare release is planned before the end of the year, underscoring the company’s dedication to rapid innovation and ongoing value for AllyCare customers.