Commencement of Chief Executive Officer

PERTH, Australia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Mr Peter Secker has officially commenced his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2025.

Canyon announced the leadership transition for Mr Secker and former CEO Mr Jean Sebastien Boutet on February 5, 2025, when Peter joined the Company as a strategic advisor.

During this time, Peter has played an instrumental role in supporting the management team and Board, with a focus on optimising the development schedule for the flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’), helping advance and secure key regulatory approvals, finalise the Company’s strategic stake in CAMRAIL and progress funding initiatives to place the Company in a strong position to start production in early 2026 and make the first bauxite shipment from Minim Martap in H1, 2026.

Mr Secker brings more than 40 years of global mining experience, with a proven track record of successfully leading mining projects from exploration through to production. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Canyon, as the Company focuses on transitioning from development into construction and ultimately production.

As previously announced, Mr Boutet has now transitioned into the role of Chief Commercial and Corporate Development Officer, where he will continue to play a critical role in building strategic relationships and advancing commercial initiatives to support Canyon’s development path.

Mr Peter Secker, Canyon Chief Executive Officer commented: “Over the past several months I have had the opportunity to work closely with the Canyon team and gain a deep understanding of the Minim Martap Project and its significant potential. I’m pleased to now formally step into the role of Chief Executive Officer and lead the Company through this next phase of project development and first bauxite production in H1, 2026.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jean Sebastien for his support throughout this transition. His leadership, hard work and vision has been instrumental in positioning Canyon to where it is today, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him in his role as Chief Commercial and Corporate Development Officer.

“Canyon is exceptionally well positioned for the future and I look forward to working with the team to advance towards producer status and establish the Company as a key, reliable and long-term supplier of high-quality bauxite.”

Mr Mark Hohnen, Executive Chairman of Canyon commented: “The Board warmly welcomes Mr Secker to the CEO role following several months of valuable contribution in an advisory capacity. His global experience in project development and delivery, particularly in the resources sector, will be a significant asset to Canyon. The Board is confident that under Peter’s leadership, the Company is well placed to unlock the full potential of the Minim Martap Project and drive long-term value for our shareholders.

“I would also like to thank Jean-Sebastien for his commitment and leadership during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer. Under Jean Sebastien, the Company has experienced significant growth and great success and importantly, he also played a key role introducing Eagle Eye Asset Holdings to the Company. I look forward to continuing to work with Jean Sebastian in his new role, as we work toward commencing operations at Minim Martap in early 2026.”

This announcement has been approved for release by the Canyon’s Board of Directors.

Enquiries: Peter Secker Cameron Gilenko Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations & Media Canyon Resources Limited Sodali & Co T +61 8 6385 2263 T +61 6160 4909 E: info@canyonresources.com.au E: cameron.gilenko@sodali.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “believe”, “could”, “future” and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements.

The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements, regardless of whether any new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this announcement, except where required by applicable law and ASX requirements.