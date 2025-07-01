From Gaza to Africa: Equalall widens its Urgent Global Fundraising Drive to Support Crisis-Affected Communities in Africa

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equalall, a rapidly growing non-profit organization established in 2024, today announced a major global call for donations to provide critical support to individuals and families suffering from ongoing crisis across multiple regions in Africa.

Responding to urgent humanitarian needs, Equalall’s fundraising campaign targets communities in war-torn Gaza, Syria, and Sudan. The organization leverages a digital fundraising platform to ensure transparency, real-time impact updates, and direct delivery of aid where it’s needed most.

“Our mission is clear: every donation directly helps those facing unimaginable hardship,” said Saadia Esmail, Equalall’s spokesperson. “By connecting a global community of donors to these urgent causes, we are delivering life-saving food, shelter, medical aid, and psychosocial support at scale.”

Apart from causes in Africa, the multi-campaign initiative includes targeted drives such as “Help Gaza Children,” “North Gaza Needs Help,” and ongoing efforts in Syria and Sudan to provide essentials like clean water, emergency shelter, and food supplies.

What sets Equalall apart is its commitment to transparency and donor engagement through a technology-driven platform that offers real-time stories from the field, progress tracking, and peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities.

“We work closely with trusted local partners to respond rapidly and effectively,” added Asif Wadia, Partner – Strategy & Consultancy, MENA. “This ensures that every dollar raised creates measurable impact and hope for vulnerable communities.”

Individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide are encouraged to support Equalall’s mission through one-time or recurring donations on their website.

To learn more or donate, visit: www.equalall.org

About Equalall:

Founded in 2024, Equalall is a global non-profit organization dedicated to providing critical humanitarian aid to crisis-affected populations. With a focus on transparency, technology, and community engagement, Equalall connects donors worldwide to those in urgent need across multiple disaster zones.

Media Contact:

Saadia Esmail

858-588-1297

saadia@equalall.org

