ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR 2025 RESULTS

ON 31 JULY 2025

London, 1 July 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q2 and Half Year 2025 financial results on Thursday 31 July 2025, before the LSE market open.



Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 31 July, at 8:30 am EDT/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth



The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6m7oto5q

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI62853b7f56b54753b008ed8b73962be3

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.



CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com







