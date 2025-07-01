Endeavour to Announce Its Q2 and Half Year 2025 Results on 31 July 2025

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR 2025 RESULTS
ON 31 JULY 2025

London, 1 July 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q2 and Half Year 2025 financial results on Thursday 31 July 2025, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 31 July, at 8:30 am EDT/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6m7oto5q

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI62853b7f56b54753b008ed8b73962be3

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.


CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com


 

