Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

Foresight Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights
1 July 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,633,505 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 107,633,505. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • June 18, 2025 06:46 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Issue of Equity

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 ALLOTMENT OF SHARES18 JUNE 2025 The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity
  • June 17, 2025 11:25 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 NAV ANNOUNCEMENT17 JUNE 2025 Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 16 June 2025 was 92.7p per...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)