FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

1 JULY 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 30 June 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 837,530 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 64.75p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 303,914,083 ordinary shares of 1p with 303,914,083 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 303,914,083 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100