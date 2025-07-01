Press contact:

Over half of sports fans are turning to AI or gen AI for more personalized content

AI has overtaken traditional search engines as the main source for sports information, with 67% of fans wanting all sports data aggregated in one place.

Digital insights are filling gaps in the live sports experience, with nearly 70% of fans seeking stats related to team, players and playing conditions primarily pre-match and during breaks.

Spectators want balance between tech innovation and authenticity, with almost three out of five fans worrying that too much technology could impact the thrill of live sport.





Paris, July 1, 2025 – The Capgemini Research Institute today released its latest report, “Beyond the game: The new era of AI-powered sports engagement”, revealing how AI and generative AI (gen AI) are reshaping the global fan experience. As AI-powered tools become the primary gateway for sports content and data, fans still seek the thrill of authentic, in-person moments, therefore highlighting the need to strike a balance between the digital and physical worlds of sport.

AI and gen AI power the next era of fan engagement

AI is redefining how fans interact with sports. Over half (54%) of them now use AI or gen AI tools as their main source of information with 59% trusting content generated by these technologies. From personalized match summaries to real-time highlights reels, fans increasingly expect AI and gen AI to aggregate all sports-related content – 67% want a single, streamlined platform where they can discover information aggregated from websites, search engines and social media.

However, personalization and interactivity are key to ensuring a genuine and authentic fan experience. While the report finds fans are returning to stadiums since the pandemic, with 37% already having attended live matches this year, AI is transforming how fans engage with sports overall. The technology is delivering tailored updates that enhance their experience of the game, with stats and facts about their favorite teams, fixtures, and players.

Indeed, 64% of fans want AI to provide updates customized to their preferences, a similar number want to compete against well-known players in a virtual space during live games, and 58% would like to replay matches using ‘what-if’ scenarios. Just over a quarter (27%) are even willing to pay a premium for these AI-driven, interactive experiences. For instance, Tour de France fans can now play and follow their Fantasy team in real time, vote and elect the most combative rider of the day or even experience the race from inside an official fans car.

“The true power of AI in sports, and especially gen AI, lies in its ability to transform how fans connect with the game, with athletes, and with each other,” explained Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Committee. “As technology evolves, unlocking new ways for fans to curate their own unique experience, will be a blend of real-time data with immersive, interactive opportunities. The challenge is to ensure that these innovations deepen the emotional connections that make sport so powerful for passionate supporters, while preserving the authenticity and integrity that defines the spirit of the game.”

Balancing innovation with responsibility and the thrill of live sports

Sports fans today are hungry for data but the report shows their digital engagement peaks before matches and during breaks, rather than during the live play itself. Nearly 70% of fans want access to player metrics and live match data, using these insights to enrich their understanding when the action pauses. By meeting fans’ appetite for insights at these key moments, data enriches the overall viewing experience while keeping the thrill of live sports intact.

While digital innovation is widely embraced, nearly 60% of sports fans are concerned that too much technology could dampen the excitement of attending events, and over half fear it could diminish their overall enjoyment of the game or match. This highlights the importance of finding the right balance – leveraging technology to elevate the fan experience while preserving what makes live sports so uniquely compelling.

The report finds that there is a lack of awareness about data privacy aspects of AI-powered sports viewing tools.

For example, whereas about half of Gen Y and Gen Z fans are aware of the various kinds of data collected and explicitly consent to its storage, this is true for only 38% and 36% of baby boomers, respectively.

There are also concerns about misinformation, as two-thirds of fans admit being worried that the spread of unverified content on AI or gen AI platforms could increase the risk of athletes being targeted or harassed by disgruntled supporters. What’s more, 57% of fans are concerned about the generation of false content resulting in the spread of misinformation about players or sports teams.

Stadiums invest in tech to meet rising fan expectations

The report finds that stadium operators are investing in apps and smart technologies to create smoother, more immersive experiences for digital-native audiences. Over half of attendees say ticketing, scheduling, and real-time apps enhance their stadium experience, while facial recognition entry and digital navigation are also valued.

Download the full report here.

Report methodology

The Capgemini Research Institute surveyed f 12,017 sports fans across 11 countries, in March and April 2025: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. The research explored fan behaviors, attitudes, and expectations around AI, gen AI, and digital innovations in sports.

