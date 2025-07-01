FTI Consulting Appoints Joseph Shipley to Lead Private Equity Offering within the Strategic Communications Segment in London and across EMEA

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Joseph Shipley as a Senior Managing Director within the Strategic Communications segment, where he will lead the firm’s work with private equity clients and their portfolio companies in London and across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region.

Mr. Shipley, who is based in London, has been a trusted senior advisor to boards, with a strong focus on helping private capital investors build influence through multichannel, multistakeholder strategies. He also brings significant experience advising on transactions that involve significant political and regulatory scrutiny. Mr. Shipley has worked with many of the world’s leading private capital investors throughout his career. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a Partner at Kekst CNC, and he previously worked at Brunswick. Earlier in his career, Mr. Shipley worked on the in-house communications team at Permira, a global investment firm.

“Joe has built a strong reputation amongst the private equity and broader private markets community in the UK and across EMEA, and we’re excited to welcome him to the team,” said Neil Doyle, Head of Financial Services in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “Joe’s appointment further strengthens FTI Consulting’s private equity capabilities in transaction services, business transformation, debt restructuring and reputation management. His extensive experience in both strategic communications and critical issues advisory will be invaluable as we continue to support clients navigating high-stakes, multistakeholder challenges.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Shipley said, “Private equity investors are established leaders of today’s global economy. They demand senior advisors with the capacity to navigate and reshape the landscape in which they invest. FTI Consulting has the unique combination of knowledge, networks and capability to seize this opportunity. I am delighted to join the team.”

The addition of Mr. Shipley follows a number of senior strategic communications hires in London, including Edward Knight, who joined as a Managing Director in the M&A practice, and former Member of Parliament Seema Kennedy OBE, who was appointed as a Senior Advisor.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Manisha Chowdhury

+44 7908018988

Manisha.chowdhury@fticonsulting.com