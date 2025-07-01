Shiprock Capital announces new Senior Investment Counsel

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced that Eric Ho has joined the firm as Senior Investment Counsel.

Eric joins Shiprock from Ashmore Investment Management where for a decade he served as Senior Counsel principally responsible for the structuring, negotiation and execution of credit and special situations investments across public and private markets. He joined Ashmore in 2015 from Shearman & Sterling where he began his career in 2008. Eric holds a LLB Bachelor of Laws from the London School of Economics and completed the LPC at BPP Law School, London. He is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales.

Frederick Schroder, CEO at Shiprock, said, “We are very glad to welcome Eric to Shiprock. His deep legal expertise in distressed and special situations globally will be exceptionally valuable in executing our strategy. His appointment underscores the significant investment in talent that Shiprock continues to make.”

Eric Ho, Chief Investment Counsel at Shiprock, added, “I am excited to be joining the senior team at Shiprock and contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded in 2023, the firm manages in excess of $1bn.

