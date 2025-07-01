Crop Insurance Market Report and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030, with Profiles of Kshema General Insurance, QBE Insurance, Chubb, Zurich, Sompo, American International Group, Tokio Marine, and more

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Multi-peril Crop Insurance, Crop-hail Insurance, Revenue Insurance), Coverage, Distribution Channel, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Crop Insurance Market was valued at USD 38.70 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 53.64 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%.

The increasing unpredictability of climate patterns and the rising incidence of extreme weather events drive the market's growth. Farmers worldwide face growing risks from floods, droughts, hailstorms, and heat waves, which can severely damage crops and reduce agricultural output. This increasing climate volatility has made traditional farming riskier, pushing farmers to seek financial protection through insurance. Crop insurance provides a safety net by compensating for losses due to these natural calamities, enabling farmers to recover faster and continue operations.







As climate change intensifies, the need for structured risk management tools like crop insurance is becoming more urgent, fueling market demand. Government support and subsidy programs also play a major role in boosting crop insurance adoption. In several countries, especially the U.S., India, and China, governments provide subsidized premiums or operate public insurance schemes to protect farmers from crop loss. These programs significantly lower the cost burden on farmers, making insurance accessible even to smallholders.

Moreover, some government-backed schemes are mandatory for farmers to access financial assistance or agricultural loans, further increasing coverage. This proactive involvement by governments has expanded the crop insurance market by ensuring large-scale participation and economic viability.



In addition, the increasing importance of agricultural finance contributes to the market growth. Crop insurance is often a prerequisite for farmers to access bank loans or credit from financial institutions. By reducing the lender's risk, insurance enables farmers to secure the necessary capital for investing in seeds, fertilizers, and equipment. Many financial institutions even link loan eligibility directly to crop insurance coverage, making it a critical tool for credit access. This interdependence between agricultural financing and insurance is particularly impactful in developing economies, where formal credit access is expanding.



High administrative costs and complex claim processes restrain the growth of the market. Traditional crop insurance systems often involve cumbersome paperwork, manual verification, and slow claim settlement, which frustrates farmers and reduces satisfaction. In some government-run programs, payment delays or inadequate compensation further erode trust in the system. Insurers face operational challenges due to fragmented farm records, a lack of digitization, and difficulty reaching remote agricultural areas. These inefficiencies increase the cost of delivering insurance services and reduce the profitability and scalability of insurance schemes.



