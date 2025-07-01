South Africa Architectural Coatings Report 2025: Market Shares, Prices, Values, and Volumes

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Architectural Coatings - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'South Africa Architectural Coatings 2025' report is an essential resource for insights into the architectural coatings market, meticulously compiled by industry specialists in market intelligence for paints and coatings. This comprehensive report delivers a profound analysis of crucial product categories, emphasizing architectural advancements and developments.

This report includes market shares, prices and values, volumes and detailed values by technology and chemistry, end use and functional layers. All this data is offered in PDF report format and also through a complimentary interactive database, where clients are able to manipulate and extract the information to an Excel spreadsheet.

Architectural Coatings

Market volumes in metric tonnes

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency

Market shares by company in volume

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

End Use (new Housing, Non-Residential, Residential RMI)

Gloss Level (Matt, Semi-Gloss, Gloss)

Application (Interior, Exterior)

Paint composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)

Paint grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type

Key Topics Covered:

South Africa Coatings Background

South Africa - Background - Overview

Key Figures

Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

South Africa Architectural Coatings Overview & Distribution

South Africa Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution

New Dwelling Construction

South Africa Architectural Coatings Product Section

South Africa - Market Overview

Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings

Prices and Market Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Detailed Prices : Water Based

Detailed Prices : Solvent Based

Prices and Values by Paint Type

Prices and Values by Paint Grade

End Use : Historical and Forecasts

Application System : Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type : Historical and Forecasts

Water Based : Historical and Forecasts

Solvent Based : Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type : Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition : Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition : Breakdown by Resin Type

Gloss Levels : Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior : Historical and Forecasts

Detailed Gloss Levels : Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade : Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares : Architectural Coatings

Market Shares : Interior/Exterior

Distribution : Architectural Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pccs8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.