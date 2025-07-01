South Africa Architectural Coatings Report 2025: Market Shares, Prices, Values, and Volumes

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Architectural Coatings - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'South Africa Architectural Coatings 2025' report is an essential resource for insights into the architectural coatings market, meticulously compiled by industry specialists in market intelligence for paints and coatings. This comprehensive report delivers a profound analysis of crucial product categories, emphasizing architectural advancements and developments.
This report includes market shares, prices and values, volumes and detailed values by technology and chemistry, end use and functional layers. All this data is offered in PDF report format and also through a complimentary interactive database, where clients are able to manipulate and extract the information to an Excel spreadsheet.
Architectural Coatings
- Market volumes in metric tonnes
- Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency
- Market shares by company in volume
- Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)
- Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)
- Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)
- End Use (new Housing, Non-Residential, Residential RMI)
- Gloss Level (Matt, Semi-Gloss, Gloss)
- Application (Interior, Exterior)
- Paint composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)
- Paint grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)
- Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type
Key Topics Covered:
South Africa Coatings Background
- South Africa - Background - Overview
- Key Figures
- Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
- Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters
- Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls
- Imp/Exp: SB Polymers
- Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls
- Imp/Exp: WB Polymers
- Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes
South Africa Architectural Coatings Overview & Distribution
- South Africa Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution
- New Dwelling Construction
South Africa Architectural Coatings Product Section
- South Africa - Market Overview
- Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings
- Prices and Market Values
- Prices and Values by Application System
- Prices and Values by Resin Type
- Detailed Prices : Water Based
- Detailed Prices : Solvent Based
- Prices and Values by Paint Type
- Prices and Values by Paint Grade
- End Use : Historical and Forecasts
- Application System : Historical and Forecasts
- Resin Type : Historical and Forecasts
- Water Based : Historical and Forecasts
- Solvent Based : Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Type : Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Composition : Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Composition : Breakdown by Resin Type
- Gloss Levels : Historical and Forecasts
- Interior/Exterior : Historical and Forecasts
- Detailed Gloss Levels : Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Grade : Historical and Forecasts
- Market Shares : Architectural Coatings
- Market Shares : Interior/Exterior
- Distribution : Architectural Coatings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pccs8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.