Nissan Motor Co Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025 | Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Explore Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s tech ecosystem for 2025, focusing on digital transformation, innovation programs, and technology initiatives. Discover insights into its partnerships, product launches, and estimated ICT budgets, along with investment and acquisition strategies to understand Nissan's tech operations and objectives.

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) is a Japanese automotive company that manufactures and sells automobiles under four brand names: Nissan, NISMO, AUTECH, and INFINITI. Nissan manufactures cars, electric vehicles (EVs), trucks, and sports cars under the Nissan brand; sports and high-performance vehicles under the NISMO brand; customized life-care and work-use vehicles under the AUTECH brand; and luxury vehicles under the INFINITI brand name. Nissan was established in 1933 with the aim of providing affordable automobiles to the Japanese people.

The report provides information and insights into Nissan's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Alliance Ventures
  • Investments
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Solize Corporation
  • Connected Places Catapult
  • Humanising Autonomy
  • SBD Automotive
  • TRL
  • Mitsubishi
  • JATCO
  • APB Corporation
  • Sunwoda
  • Anaplan
  • Baidu
  • Acerta Analytic Solutions
  • Coral
  • Grease Monkey Games
  • Oracle
  • AWS
  • Panasonic
  • Verizon
  • The Mobility House
  • Otonomo
  • Urgent.ly
  • Inc.
  • Upstream Security
  • Kalray
  • WeRide.ai
  • Enevate Corporation
  • PowerShare
  • ChargeScape
  • Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

