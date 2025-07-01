Thales S.A. Digital Technology Analysis Report 2025 | Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Thales S.A. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers detailed information and insights into Thales' technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of key technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Each initiative is analyzed by technology theme, objective, and benefits, along with details on estimated ICT budgets.
Thales SA (Thales) specializes in providing smart technologies, electronic systems, software, space, ground transportation, services, and equipment to the aerospace, defense, cyber & digital, and space markets. The company offers in-flight entertainment and connectivity, avionics, air traffic management, as well as training and simulation systems to the aerospace industry. Its product portfolio for the defense industry includes communications, command and control systems, sensors and mission systems, and communication networks and infrastructure systems.
For the cyber & digital industry, its product offerings include IoT security, biometrics, data security and encryption, identity management and control, and mobile subscriber authentication solutions. In the space industry, Thales provides payloads, satellites, equipment, communications systems, navigation, space exploration and earth observation solutions. The company's clients include large organizations, such as cities, large business organizations, and government agencies.
Scope
- The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Thales' tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Cyberani
- Google Cloud
- Quantinuum
- SK Telecom
- Filigran
- ATOS
- Glimps
- GeoTrend
- KORLabs Cybersecurity
- Harfanglab
- Sekoia
- INP Grenoble
- Institut Mines-Telecom
- SnowPack
- Kyndryl
- Intel
- Hispasat
- Spire Global
- Exotrail
- ATLANT 3D
- ESA
- RINA
- Accenture
- Ericsson
- Qualcomm
- Epic Games
- Wireless Logic
- SIMPL IoT
- T-Mobile
- BICS
- Microsoft
- Telstra
- Arduino
- Alice & Bob
- Knorr-Bremse
- Metrolinx
- Invision AI
- AIR
- Mindflow
- Geoflex
- Xwing
- Cobham
- Get Sat
- Imperva
- Tesserent
- OneWelcome
- Excellium
- Gemalto
- Advanced Acoustics Concepts
- RUAG
- AstraUTM.
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p88ux
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.