Q1 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review Report | Contracts Decline with Total Disclosed Value Dropping to $33.33 Billion

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q1 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review - Maire subsidiaries and Sinopec Engineering boosts downstream contracts activity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oil and gas contract reported a decrease quarter-on-quarter in total disclosed value, with $33.33 billion in Q1 2025 as compared to $39.43 billion in Q4 2024. Similarly, the number of contracts reported a decrease from 1,548 in Q4 2024 to 1,505 in Q1 2025.



The report analyzes oil and gas contracts globally, covering the upstream (exploration and production), midstream (pipeline, transportation, storage, processing), and downstream (refining, marketing, petrochemicals) sectors.

It includes information on the top awarded contracts by sector, with geographic coverage across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides summaries of the top contractors and top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months, subdivided by sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Oil and Gas Contracts - Quarterly Overview

Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region

Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope

Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain

Top Contractors & Issuers in Q1 2025

Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025

Upstream Sector Review

Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025

Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025

Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, Q1 2024 - Q4 2024

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Appendix

