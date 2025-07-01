Q1 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review Report | Contracts Decline with Total Disclosed Value Dropping to $33.33 Billion

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q1 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review - Maire subsidiaries and Sinopec Engineering boosts downstream contracts activity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global oil and gas contract reported a decrease quarter-on-quarter in total disclosed value, with $33.33 billion in Q1 2025 as compared to $39.43 billion in Q4 2024. Similarly, the number of contracts reported a decrease from 1,548 in Q4 2024 to 1,505 in Q1 2025.
The report analyzes oil and gas contracts globally, covering the upstream (exploration and production), midstream (pipeline, transportation, storage, processing), and downstream (refining, marketing, petrochemicals) sectors.
It includes information on the top awarded contracts by sector, with geographic coverage across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides summaries of the top contractors and top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months, subdivided by sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Oil and Gas Contracts - Quarterly Overview
- Key Highlights
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain
Top Contractors & Issuers in Q1 2025
Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025
- Upstream Sector Review
- Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope
Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025
- Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts
- Midstream Sector Review
- Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope
Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, Q2 2024 - Q1 2025
- Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts
- Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review
- Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope
Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, Q1 2024 - Q4 2024
- Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts
- Appendix
