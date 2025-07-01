Materials M&A Deals Report Q1 2025 - Market Soared with $61 Billion in Deals, Marking a 63% Rise from Q1 2024, Driven by $45 Billion in Mega-deals

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Materials M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2025 in the Materials Sector.



The global materials market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $61 billion, a growth of 63% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $45 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 106% compared to Q1 2024.



Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Materials Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Materials Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Materials sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Materials M&A Market - Q1 2025

Top Materials M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025

Materials M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025

Top Themes Driving Materials M&A Activity - Q1 2025

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Materials

Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Borouge

QXO

James Hardie Industries

Mitsui & Co

Saudi Agricultural

Livestock Investment Company SALIC

Ramelius Resources

We Soda

Eaton

Tether Investments

Saudi Arabian Mining

Cementos Progreso

Popular Investment Fund Administradora

EMCOR Group

Weir Group

Flowers Foods

The Rohatyn Group

MMG Singapore Resources Pte Ltd

Cube Highways Trust

Discovery Silver Corp

Nemesia Sarl

PT Ciliandra Perkasa

Nova Chemicals

Beacon Roofing Supply

The AZEK Co

VOC Group

AMB Holdings

Olam Agri

Spartan Resources

Genesis Energy

Fibrebond

Adecoagro

Aluminium Bahrain

CEMEX Dominicana

Miller Electric

Mining Software

Simple Mills

New Zealand Joint Venture

Rayonier

Anglo American

Athaang Infrastructure Pvt Ltd

Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd

Porcupine

Lundin Mining Corp

PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya Tbk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1bpwo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.