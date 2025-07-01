Materials M&A Deals Report Q1 2025 - Market Soared with $61 Billion in Deals, Marking a 63% Rise from Q1 2024, Driven by $45 Billion in Mega-deals

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Materials M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2025 in the Materials Sector.
The global materials market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $61 billion, a growth of 63% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $45 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 106% compared to Q1 2024.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Materials Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Materials Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Materials sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Materials M&A Market - Q1 2025
- Top Materials M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025
- Materials M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025
- Top Themes Driving Materials M&A Activity - Q1 2025
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Materials
- Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology
