Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Global Report 2025: Expansion of Cold Chain Infrastructure in Emerging Markets to Support Global Vaccine Distribution

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics was estimated at US$18.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$23.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market.







What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market?



Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market, including the increasing demand for biologics and personalized medicines, the rise of global vaccination campaigns, advancements in cold chain technologies, and the expansion of pharmaceutical supply chains into emerging markets. One of the primary drivers is the growing demand for biologics and personalized medicines, which are highly sensitive to temperature variations and require precise storage conditions. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and gene therapies, represent a significant portion of new drug approvals, and their use is expected to continue rising. The need for specialized cold chain logistics to transport and store these products is fueling the growth of the market.



The rise of global vaccination campaigns is another significant factor contributing to the expansion of healthcare cold chain logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of an efficient and reliable cold chain for distributing vaccines on a global scale. Many COVID-19 vaccines, including mRNA vaccines, require ultra-low temperature storage, making cold chain logistics essential for their safe distribution. As global health organizations and governments continue to implement large-scale vaccination campaigns, the demand for cold chain logistics solutions that can ensure the safe transport of vaccines to all parts of the world, including remote regions, is expected to grow.



Advancements in cold chain technologies, such as real-time monitoring systems, smart packaging, and IoT-enabled sensors, are also driving the growth of the market. These innovations make it easier for healthcare providers to track and maintain temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain. Real-time data logging and alerts enable organizations to quickly address any issues that arise during transportation or storage, reducing the risk of product spoilage. The growing adoption of these advanced technologies is improving the efficiency and reliability of cold chain logistics, making it an increasingly attractive solution for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations.



The expansion of pharmaceutical supply chains into emerging markets is another key driver of growth in the healthcare cold chain logistics sector. As pharmaceutical companies seek to reach new markets in developing regions, they face the challenge of transporting temperature-sensitive products across long distances, often through regions with inadequate infrastructure. Cold chain logistics providers are expanding their networks and capabilities to ensure that these products can reach their destination without compromising quality or safety. The demand for cold chain solutions that can navigate complex international logistics environments is expected to increase as pharmaceutical companies continue to grow their presence in emerging markets.



Regulatory pressure is also contributing to the growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market. As regulatory agencies around the world tighten guidelines for the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive products, healthcare organizations must invest in cold chain systems that can meet these stringent requirements. Regulatory compliance is essential not only for ensuring patient safety but also for avoiding fines, penalties, or product recalls. The need to comply with evolving regulations is prompting healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to adopt more advanced and reliable cold chain logistics solutions.



In conclusion, the growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market is driven by increasing demand for biologics, global vaccination campaigns, advancements in cold chain technologies, and the expansion of pharmaceutical supply chains into emerging markets. As healthcare organizations face the growing challenge of maintaining the integrity of temperature-sensitive products, cold chain logistics will play an essential role in ensuring product safety, regulatory compliance, and effective patient care.



SCOPE OF STUDY:



The report analyzes the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market in terms of units by the following Segments:

Segments: Product Type (Vaccines, Clinical Trial Materials, Biopharmaceuticals); Segment (Transportation, Packaging, Instrumentation)

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015. Strategic Market Dynamics : Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary : Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Temperature-sensitive Pharmaceuticals Drives Growth in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics

Expansion of Biologics, Vaccines, and Biosimilars Fuels Demand for Cold Chain Solutions

Role of Cold Chain Logistics in Ensuring Drug Safety and Efficacy Throughout Distribution

Technological Advancements in IoT and Sensor-based Monitoring Enhance Cold Chain Logistics

Role of Cold Chain Logistics in Reducing Pharmaceutical Waste and Expiry

Expansion of Cold Chain Infrastructure in Emerging Markets to Support Global Vaccine Distribution

Role of Blockchain in Enhancing Transparency and Traceability in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market report include:

American Airlines, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cavalier Logistics

Continental Carbon Company

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Marken Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmo3sv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment