ACI Worldwide Competitor Profile 2025 | Product Launches, Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions - ACI Wallets Supports 200+ Digital Wallets with Single Integration

ACI Worldwide is a global payments technology provider that supports a wide range of transactions, including card payments and account-to-account transfers. It enables the processing of credit, debit, and prepaid card payments while also offering software solutions that facilitate account-to-account payments for banks, billers, and merchants. For five decades, the company has been driving payment infrastructure modernization across 95 countries, offering a broad range of solutions to financial institutions and businesses.

ACI serves its clients across various industries, including utilities, government, insurance, healthcare, higher education, mortgages, subscriptions, and telecommunications. Headquartered in the US, the company has a business presence across the Americas, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa, serving clients directly and through distribution networks.



In 2019, ACI agreed to power account-to-account payments at 17 Hungarian banks.

In January 2023, ACI launched ACI Instant Pay, enabling merchants in the US to accept in-store, online, and mobile payments in real-time.

In January 2023, ACI introduced ACI Wallets, enabling merchants to accept over 200 digital wallets across 70+ countries with a single integration.

In September 2023, ACI introduced a digital central infrastructure-an account-to-account payments solution for central banks and financial institutions. This solution is integrated with digital overlays such as request to pay, QR code payments, a back-office management platform, and AI-powered fraud technology.

In February 2025, ACI partnered with UK-based fintech Banfico to offer payment verification services to banks and payment providers in the UK and Europe.

