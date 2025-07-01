Methyl Bromide Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2030, with Profiles of Lanxess, ICL, Sarthi Chem Pvt. Ltd. (SCPL), Intech Organics, Sunrise Group, and Linhai Jianxin Chemical Co.

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Bromide Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global methyl bromide market is projected to reach a valuation of 23 to 46 million USD by 2030, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% to 2.8% through the forecast period, reflecting constrained but steady demand driven by essential quarantine applications and limited industrial uses where regulatory exemptions remain in effect.



Regional Market Trends



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the methyl bromide market, primarily driven by China's extensive manufacturing capabilities and India's growing industrial chemical sector. China maintains its position as the largest producer and consumer, with a projected regional CAGR of 1.5% to 3.2%, supported by strong export-oriented chemical manufacturing and continued demand for QPS applications in agricultural exports. The country's market leadership stems from its established production infrastructure, cost-effective manufacturing processes, and significant role in global trade requiring quarantine treatments.



India follows with an anticipated growth rate of 1.8% to 3.5%, propelled by expanding industrial applications and its position as a major agricultural exporter requiring pre-shipment fumigation services. The region benefits from relatively flexible regulatory environments for exempt uses and growing international trade volumes requiring quarantine treatments.



Europe represents a mature market with stringent regulatory oversight, expecting a CAGR of 0.8% to 2.0%, primarily driven by essential QPS applications and limited critical-use exemptions. The European Union's comprehensive ban on methyl bromide products since 2010 has significantly constrained market growth, with remaining demand concentrated in specialized industrial applications and emergency quarantine treatments. Germany and the Netherlands maintain modest market presence through specialized chemical companies serving niche applications and export markets.



North America, led by the United States, projects a CAGR of 1.0% to 2.5%, with demand primarily concentrated in QPS applications for imported goods and limited critical-use exemptions for specific agricultural applications. The region's market is characterized by strict regulatory compliance, high-value specialized applications, and ongoing research into alternative technologies. Canada maintains similar growth patterns, with demand centered on quarantine treatments and emergency-use scenarios.



Emerging markets in Latin America and Southeast Asia anticipate growth rates of 2.0% to 3.8%, reflecting expanding agricultural exports, increasing international trade volumes, and developing quarantine infrastructure requirements. These regions benefit from growing export-oriented agriculture and the continued necessity for effective quarantine treatments in global trade.

Applications Overview

Quarantine and Pre-shipment Treatment (QPS): The QPS segment is vital, projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% to 3.0%. It encompasses treatments crucial for preventing quarantine pests and meeting phytosanitary standards. The segment benefits from exemptions under the Montreal Protocol, enabling it to support international trade and biosecurity effectively.

Industrial Applications: Industrial uses involve producing quaternary ammonium compounds, with a CAGR of 0.8% to 2.2%. Methyl Bromide serves as a key methylating agent, facilitating the synthesis of high-purity compounds in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Market trends focus on process efficiency and product purity.



Key Market Players



The methyl bromide market features a concentrated structure dominated by established chemical companies with specialized production capabilities and regulatory compliance expertise.

Lanxess: A leader in specialty chemicals, Lanxess excels in brominated compounds, maintaining regulatory compliance and high-purity product lines.

A leader in specialty chemicals, Lanxess excels in brominated compounds, maintaining regulatory compliance and high-purity product lines. ICL: Specializing in bromine chemistry, ICL focuses on industrial applications, benefiting from an integrated supply chain and reliable customer relationships.

Specializing in bromine chemistry, ICL focuses on industrial applications, benefiting from an integrated supply chain and reliable customer relationships. Sarthi Chem Pvt. Ltd. (SCPL): An Indian manufacturer, SCPL leverages cost-effective production for brominated chemicals, serving both domestic and international markets.

An Indian manufacturer, SCPL leverages cost-effective production for brominated chemicals, serving both domestic and international markets. Intech Organics Limited: With the largest production capacity, Intech Organics supplies large-scale industrial and QPS markets efficiently.

With the largest production capacity, Intech Organics supplies large-scale industrial and QPS markets efficiently. Sunrise Group: A diversified chemical manufacturer known for operational excellence and customer service in specialized applications.

A diversified chemical manufacturer known for operational excellence and customer service in specialized applications. Linhai Jianxin Chemical Co. Ltd.: Strengthening China's chemical manufacturing, Linhai Jianxin competes globally with cost advantages.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The threat of new entrants remains low due to regulatory barriers and capital requirements. Suppliers have moderate bargaining power given the specialized nature of raw materials. Buyers exercise varying degrees of influence, particularly in QPS segments. The threat of substitutes varies, with ongoing research into alternatives posing medium-term risks. Industry rivalry is characterized by competition on quality, regulatory compliance, and service, not just price.

Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities: Growth potential lies in expanding trade volumes, developing efficient application technologies, and serving emerging markets with growing QPS needs. Industrial applications offer opportunities for specialized high-purity product development.

Challenges: The industry faces pressure from regulatory scrutiny, environmental concerns, alternative technologies, and logistical complexities in handling hazardous materials. Economic pressures due to a declining agricultural use base and regulatory compliance costs pose significant hurdles.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Methyl Bromide Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Methyl Bromide by Region

8.2 Import of Methyl Bromide by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Methyl Bromide Market in North America (2020-2030)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Methyl Bromide Market in South America (2020-2030)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Methyl Bromide Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Methyl Bromide Market in Europe (2020-2030)



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Methyl Bromide Market in MEA (2020-2030)



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Methyl Bromide Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Methyl Bromide Market Size

14.2 Methyl Bromide Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Methyl Bromide Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Methyl Bromide Market Size Forecast

15.2 Methyl Bromide Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Lanxess

ICL

Sarthi Chem Pvt. Ltd. (SCPL)

Intech Organics Limited

Sunrise Group

Linhai Jianxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8o2a97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.