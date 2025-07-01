Tariffs and Trade Wars Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 | Discover How Trade Disruptions Affect 15 Key Sectors and Elevate Recession Risks

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tariffs and Trade Wars Executive Briefing (Second Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The second edition of our tariff briefing covers the latest developments in President Trump's tariff campaign, including the expected impacts on the global economy and updated assessments of the likely impact of tariffs on all the sectors covered by the analyst.



In the first 100 days of his second presidency, Donald Trump blew up eight decades of global trade rules with the imposition of a 10% global baseline and a "reciprocal" tariff framework, plus sizeable tariffs on strategic sectors. These measures have disrupted global supply chains and created significant uncertainty for businesses across the world, while also impacting consumer sentiment (which recently fell to a five-year low in the US). The focus on the coming months will be on which trade deals the US government is able to negotiate and at what level tariffs will settle in the medium term.



The risks of both a US and global recession are growing unless the threatened tariffs are reduced and trade deals struck with key trading partners. Even then, the tariff wars will change trade flows and lead to a further restructuring of supply chains.



This report outlines the impact of tariffs on the global economy and key industries.

It includes analysis of the macroeconomic implications and outlines how this theme could play out over the coming weeks and months.

Detailed insights are provided into the impact of tariffs in 15 sectors: aerospace, defense, and security, agribusiness, automotive, construction, consumer, financial services, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, pharma, power, retail, sport, technology, and travel and tourism.

The report also includes our sector scorecards, which have been updated as appropriate to capture the impact of the emerging trade war.

All sectors are impacted by higher tariffs and the prospect of a global trade war, whether directly (such as by Trump's baseline global 10% tariff) or indirectly by the impact on the wider economy. Understand the impact on your business with the analyst's executive briefing, which includes analysis from our industry analysts and macroeconomic experts.

Executive Summary

Tariffs: Macro Impact and Scenarios

Tariff Tracker and Country Impact

Country, Sector, and FX Indices

Media Insights

Sector Analysis

Appendix: the analyst Strategic Intelligence

