Indonesia’s Top Employers Forge the Future of Work: HR Asia Honors 80 Companies in Talent Innovation

 | Source: Business Media International Sdn. Bhd. Business Media International Sdn. Bhd.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, owned by Business Media International, proudly honours 80 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This year’s ceremony arrives as Indonesian companies navigate critical challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and shifting employee expectations.

In response, many winners have embraced flexible and inclusive workplace policies, offering hybrid work models, multilingual communication channels, and benefits tailored to diverse generational needs. By recognizing the unique motivators of the different generations in the workplace, these companies are crafting environments where every talent feels understood and valued.

Work–life balance has risen to the top of employee priorities. Recent research by Korn Ferry Indonesia shows that 47% of professionals now rate flexible schedules and well‑being support above compensation as their primary retention factors. Empowered by insights from the HR Asia benchmarking process, winners have launched comprehensive wellness programs, incorporated financial counseling, and provided on‑site childcare, translating data into action that boosts both morale and productivity.

Managing a multigenerational workforce remains a complex task. Leading organizations are implementing tailored L&D strategies—from bite‑sized e‑learning modules to executive coaching—designed to meet the distinct learning preferences of each age group. By leveraging HR Asia’s scorecard feedback and participating in peer‑learning workshops, these companies report a 35% increase in training completion rates and stronger cross‑generation collaboration.

“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”

This year also celebrates the debut of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, recognizing organizations that harness technology‑driven processes, predictive analytics, and immersive learning platforms to elevate employee experiences. These digital trailblazers are not just solving problems—they’re reimagining what a modern workplace can achieve.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Platinum honoree PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, named a HR Asia Best Company to Work for in Asia for the 10th consecutive year. Their sustained leadership—built on continuous digital upskilling, diversity‑focused talent programs, and agile work arrangements—sets a benchmark for peers across the region.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ALLIANZ INDONESIA
  2. AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
  3. APP GROUP
  4. ASIACROSS GROUP
  5. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  6. BAT INDONESIA
  7. BCA DIGITAL
  8. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
  9. DANONE INDONESIA
  10. PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
  11. ENESIS GROUP
  12. FedEx
  13. FIFGROUP
  14. FORVIS MAZARS INDONESIA
  15. GARUDAFOOD GROUP
  16. HUAYOU
  17. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  18. KOMATSU REMANUFACTURING ASIA
  19. KPP MINING (PT KALIMANTAN PRIMA PERSADA)
  20. KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
  21. KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
  22. MAS ARYA INDONESIA
  23. MERATUS
  24. MONDELĒZ INDONESIA
  25. POLYTRON
  26. PROCTER & GAMBLE INDONESIA
  27. iForte
  28. PT AGRINESIA RAYA
  29. PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  30. PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
  31. PT ASIANET MEDIA TEKNOLOGI
  32. PT Astra International Tbk
  33. PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
  34. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
  35. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  36. PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
  37. PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
  38. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
  39. PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK.
  40. PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk
  41. PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
  42. PT BEIERSDORF INDONESIA
  43. PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
  44. PT CIBA VISION BATAM
  45. PT HM SAMPOERNA Tbk.
  46. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  47. PT HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  48. PT HYUNDAI MOTORS INDONESIA
  49. PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
  50. PT PEGADAIAN
  51. PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA
  52. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  53. PT SURYA ARTHA NUSANTARA FINANCE
  54. PT TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR
  55. PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
  56. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  57. PT URC INDONESIA
  58. PT. Asuransi BRI Life
  59. PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
  60. PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
  61. PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA
  62. PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
  63. PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
  64. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  65. PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
  66. PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  67. PT. METROPOLITAN LAND TBK
  68. PT. MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK
  69. PT. PAMERINDO INDONESIA (INFORMA MARKETS)
  70. PT. TELKOMSEL
  71. RECKITT INDONESIA
  72. SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
  73. SMBC INDONESIA
  74. STAR CAPITAL
  75. TACO Group
  76. TechConnect
  77. TIME INTERNATIONAL
  78. TRIPATRA
  79. TRISULA CORPORATION
  80. UNIQLO Indonesia

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

  1. ASIACROSS GROUP
  2. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  3. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
  4. DANONE INDONESIA
  5. KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
  6. PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
  7. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
  8. PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
  9. PT CIBA VISION BATAM
  10. PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
  11. PT PEGADAIAN
  12. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  13. PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
  14. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  15. PT URC INDONESIA
  16. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  17. PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
  18. PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  19. RECKITT INDONESIA
  20. SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

  1. AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
  2. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  3. DANONE INDONESIA
  4. FIFGROUP
  5. MAS ARYA INDONESIA
  6. PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
  7. PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
  8. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
  9. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  10. PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
  11. PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
  12. PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk
  13. PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
  14. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  15. PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
  16. PT PEGADAIAN
  17. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  18. PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
  19. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  20. SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

  1. ALLIANZ INDONESIA
  2. APP GROUP
  3. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  4. BCA DIGITAL
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
  6. DANONE INDONESIA
  7. ENESIS GROUP
  8. KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
  9. PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  10. PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
  11. PT Astra International Tbk
  12. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
  13. PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
  14. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  15. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  16. PT URC INDONESIA
  17. PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
  18. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  19. RECKITT INDONESIA
  20. SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
  21. TRIPATRA
  22. TRISULA CORPORATION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

  1. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
  2. ENESIS GROUP
  3. FedEx
  4. FIFGROUP
  5. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  6. POLYTRON
  7. PT Astra International Tbk
  8. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
  9. PT HM SAMPOERNA TBK.
  10. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  11. PT PEGADAIAN
  12. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  13. PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
  14. PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
  15. PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA
  16. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  17. PT. TELKOMSEL
  18. SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
  19. TechConnect

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
 

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

 

Tags

Employer Branding Employee Satisfaction HR Asia HR Awards HR Excellence HR

Recommended Reading