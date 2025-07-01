Indonesia’s Top Employers Forge the Future of Work: HR Asia Honors 80 Companies in Talent Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, owned by Business Media International, proudly honours 80 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This year’s ceremony arrives as Indonesian companies navigate critical challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and shifting employee expectations.

In response, many winners have embraced flexible and inclusive workplace policies, offering hybrid work models, multilingual communication channels, and benefits tailored to diverse generational needs. By recognizing the unique motivators of the different generations in the workplace, these companies are crafting environments where every talent feels understood and valued.

Work–life balance has risen to the top of employee priorities. Recent research by Korn Ferry Indonesia shows that 47% of professionals now rate flexible schedules and well‑being support above compensation as their primary retention factors. Empowered by insights from the HR Asia benchmarking process, winners have launched comprehensive wellness programs, incorporated financial counseling, and provided on‑site childcare, translating data into action that boosts both morale and productivity.

Managing a multigenerational workforce remains a complex task. Leading organizations are implementing tailored L&D strategies—from bite‑sized e‑learning modules to executive coaching—designed to meet the distinct learning preferences of each age group. By leveraging HR Asia’s scorecard feedback and participating in peer‑learning workshops, these companies report a 35% increase in training completion rates and stronger cross‑generation collaboration.

“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”

This year also celebrates the debut of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, recognizing organizations that harness technology‑driven processes, predictive analytics, and immersive learning platforms to elevate employee experiences. These digital trailblazers are not just solving problems—they’re reimagining what a modern workplace can achieve.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Platinum honoree PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, named a HR Asia Best Company to Work for in Asia for the 10th consecutive year. Their sustained leadership—built on continuous digital upskilling, diversity‑focused talent programs, and agile work arrangements—sets a benchmark for peers across the region.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ALLIANZ INDONESIA AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK APP GROUP ASIACROSS GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BAT INDONESIA BCA DIGITAL Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia DANONE INDONESIA PT BANK DBS INDONESIA ENESIS GROUP FedEx FIFGROUP FORVIS MAZARS INDONESIA GARUDAFOOD GROUP HUAYOU INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON KOMATSU REMANUFACTURING ASIA KPP MINING (PT KALIMANTAN PRIMA PERSADA) KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG MAS ARYA INDONESIA MERATUS MONDELĒZ INDONESIA POLYTRON PROCTER & GAMBLE INDONESIA iForte PT AGRINESIA RAYA PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS PT ASIANET MEDIA TEKNOLOGI PT Astra International Tbk PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK. PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk. PT BEIERSDORF INDONESIA PT BUKIT ASAM TBK PT CIBA VISION BATAM PT HM SAMPOERNA Tbk. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT HYUNDAI MOTORS INDONESIA PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA PT PEGADAIAN PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA) PT SURYA ARTHA NUSANTARA FINANCE PT TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT URC INDONESIA PT. Asuransi BRI Life PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT. METROPOLITAN LAND TBK PT. MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK PT. PAMERINDO INDONESIA (INFORMA MARKETS) PT. TELKOMSEL RECKITT INDONESIA SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD SMBC INDONESIA STAR CAPITAL TACO Group TechConnect TIME INTERNATIONAL TRIPATRA TRISULA CORPORATION UNIQLO Indonesia

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

ASIACROSS GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia DANONE INDONESIA KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk. PT CIBA VISION BATAM PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA) PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT URC INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA RECKITT INDONESIA SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES DANONE INDONESIA FIFGROUP MAS ARYA INDONESIA PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA) PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

ALLIANZ INDONESIA APP GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BCA DIGITAL Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia DANONE INDONESIA ENESIS GROUP KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS PT Astra International Tbk PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT BUKIT ASAM TBK PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT URC INDONESIA PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA RECKITT INDONESIA SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD TRIPATRA TRISULA CORPORATION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia ENESIS GROUP FedEx FIFGROUP INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON POLYTRON PT Astra International Tbk PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT HM SAMPOERNA TBK. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA) PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest) PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. TELKOMSEL SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD TechConnect