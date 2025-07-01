Indonesia’s Top Employers Forge the Future of Work: HR Asia Honors 80 Companies in Talent Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, owned by Business Media International, proudly honours 80 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This year’s ceremony arrives as Indonesian companies navigate critical challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and shifting employee expectations.
In response, many winners have embraced flexible and inclusive workplace policies, offering hybrid work models, multilingual communication channels, and benefits tailored to diverse generational needs. By recognizing the unique motivators of the different generations in the workplace, these companies are crafting environments where every talent feels understood and valued.
Work–life balance has risen to the top of employee priorities. Recent research by Korn Ferry Indonesia shows that 47% of professionals now rate flexible schedules and well‑being support above compensation as their primary retention factors. Empowered by insights from the HR Asia benchmarking process, winners have launched comprehensive wellness programs, incorporated financial counseling, and provided on‑site childcare, translating data into action that boosts both morale and productivity.
Managing a multigenerational workforce remains a complex task. Leading organizations are implementing tailored L&D strategies—from bite‑sized e‑learning modules to executive coaching—designed to meet the distinct learning preferences of each age group. By leveraging HR Asia’s scorecard feedback and participating in peer‑learning workshops, these companies report a 35% increase in training completion rates and stronger cross‑generation collaboration.
“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”
This year also celebrates the debut of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, recognizing organizations that harness technology‑driven processes, predictive analytics, and immersive learning platforms to elevate employee experiences. These digital trailblazers are not just solving problems—they’re reimagining what a modern workplace can achieve.
A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Platinum honoree PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, named a HR Asia Best Company to Work for in Asia for the 10th consecutive year. Their sustained leadership—built on continuous digital upskilling, diversity‑focused talent programs, and agile work arrangements—sets a benchmark for peers across the region.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
- ALLIANZ INDONESIA
- AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
- APP GROUP
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BAT INDONESIA
- BCA DIGITAL
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
- DANONE INDONESIA
- PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- FedEx
- FIFGROUP
- FORVIS MAZARS INDONESIA
- GARUDAFOOD GROUP
- HUAYOU
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- KOMATSU REMANUFACTURING ASIA
- KPP MINING (PT KALIMANTAN PRIMA PERSADA)
- KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
- KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- MERATUS
- MONDELĒZ INDONESIA
- POLYTRON
- PROCTER & GAMBLE INDONESIA
- iForte
- PT AGRINESIA RAYA
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASIANET MEDIA TEKNOLOGI
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
- PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
- PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK.
- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
- PT BEIERSDORF INDONESIA
- PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
- PT CIBA VISION BATAM
- PT HM SAMPOERNA Tbk.
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT HYUNDAI MOTORS INDONESIA
- PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT SURYA ARTHA NUSANTARA FINANCE
- PT TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR
- PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT URC INDONESIA
- PT. Asuransi BRI Life
- PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
- PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA
- PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
- PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT. METROPOLITAN LAND TBK
- PT. MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK
- PT. PAMERINDO INDONESIA (INFORMA MARKETS)
- PT. TELKOMSEL
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
- SMBC INDONESIA
- STAR CAPITAL
- TACO Group
- TechConnect
- TIME INTERNATIONAL
- TRIPATRA
- TRISULA CORPORATION
- UNIQLO Indonesia
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
- DANONE INDONESIA
- KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
- PT CIBA VISION BATAM
- PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT URC INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SMBC INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025
- AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- DANONE INDONESIA
- FIFGROUP
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
- PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA Tbk.
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT PAMAPERSADA NUSANTARA
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- SMBC INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025
- ALLIANZ INDONESIA
- APP GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BCA DIGITAL
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
- DANONE INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- KURNIA CIPTAMODA GEMILANG
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
- PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT URC INDONESIA
- PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
- TRIPATRA
- TRISULA CORPORATION
WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
- ENESIS GROUP
- FedEx
- FIFGROUP
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- POLYTRON
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
- PT HM SAMPOERNA TBK.
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano (Nanovest)
- PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- PT. DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. TELKOMSEL
- SINAR MAS AGRIBUSINESS AND FOOD
- TechConnect
About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia