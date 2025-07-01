Artificial Intelligence (AI) and The Metaverse - An Overview and IP Perspective (3-Hour Online Course: November 11, 2025)

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and The Metaverse - An Overview and IP Perspective" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This far into the 21st century, everyone should be familiar with the concepts of artificial intelligence and the metaverse. This course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using them and the areas you need to know to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!
This course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and the Metaverse and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.
The first half of this 3-hour programme is an explanation of AI and the metaverse and the IP and other legal issues arising from them; the second half is a workshop, working through a practical scenario where you will negotiate an IP clause from a fact pattern involving these issues.
Attending this event also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenter.
Benefits of Attending
By attending this course you will:
- Understand the latest developments in AI and the Metaverse
- Get to grips with the intellectual property issues that arise from their use
- Learn about the implications of using AI-generated content
- Get up to date with the latest UK and EU AI legislation, regulation and case law
- Consider the commercialisation of the Metaverse for your business
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This programme has been designed specifically for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel
- Business development managers
- Commercial managers and business executives
- Compliance officers
- Board directors
Agenda
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- What is AI?
- AI engines
- How does AI work - types
- How does AI work - techniques
- AI technology
- International debate
- Legal implications of using AI to generate content
- IP protection of AI-generated content
- Patent example
- Copyright example
- AI and copyright
- Using other's IP to generate AI-generated content
- Using AI to generate content
- Practical tips - what to do
- Concerns
- UK AI legislation, regulation and case law
- EU AI legislation and regulation
- Legal issues in AI projects
The Metaverse
- The Metaverse - evolution
- What is the metaverse?
- Commercialisation of the metaverse
- Metaverse issues and possible solutions
- Trade mark issues in the metaverse
- Copyright issues in the metaverse
- Patent issues in the metaverse
- Other issues in the metaverse
Workshop: Use of AI and issues with IP rights flowing from this
- A practical session negotiating an IP clause
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6qf61
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.