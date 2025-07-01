Six Nations Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025 | Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Ticketing and Prize Money

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis: Six Nations 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

An analysis of the recent 2025 Six Nations, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, ticketing and prize money.



32 broadcast deals were secured for the media rights to air the 2025 Six Nations globally.

Across the UK, the media rights agreement involved ITV showing home matches of England, Ireland, Italy and France, with the BBC airing the home matches of Scotland and Wales.

ITV reported the opening game of the championship between France and Wales achieved a peak audience of 3.8 million across all devices.

The 2025 Six Nations generated $135.24 million in media revenue from its agreements with networks operating in the UK, France, Italy, and Ireland.

Six Nations 2025 partnered with seven brands.

The average annual sponsorship deal for Six Nations 2025 was approximately $3.78 million.

Guinness continues to have the most lucrative agreement in place with the Six Nations, a multi-year title sponsorship agreement worth a reported £15 million a year, which is the equivalent of $18.83 million due to the analyst's conversion methodology.

In the lead-up to Six Nations 2025, Monopoly Go entered into a new partnership with the competition valued at $0.5 million, becoming the Six Nations' official mobile gaming partner.

The total prize pool for the 2025 edition of the Six Nations was £18 million ($23.2 million).

The 2025 Six Nations champions, France, were awarded £6.5 million ($8.42 million).

England, the runners-up, earned £3.5 million ($4.52 million).

The prize money for the Six Nations has increased by 12.5% from £16 million ($20.7 million) in 2020.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the championship. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.



Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2025 Six Nations performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

Six Nations 2025 Fixture List

Six Nations 2025 Final Standings

2. Media Landscape

Six Nations 2025 Broadcast Breakdown of Competing Nations

Six Nations 2025 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Six Nations 2025 Broadcast Media Values Breakdown

3. Sponsorship

Six Nations 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio

Six Nations 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

Case Study: Six Nations Rugby and Guinness in long-term extension and expansion

4. Team Sponsorship

England

France

Italy

Ireland

Scotland

Wales

5. Prize Money

Six Nations 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

6. Stadium Breakdown

Stadium Overview

7. Ticketing & Attendance

Six Nations 2025 Ticketing & Attendance Breakdown

8. Appendix

Sources

9. Contact the Publisher

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher: A global network of offices

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ITV

BBC

France Televisions

SuperSport

beIN Sports MENA

Guinness

BKT

Monopoly Go!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i84lmd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.