Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics – 1 July 2025

15 June 2025: Issue of 299,381,600 new shares to employees, contractors and directors in IDEX.

23 June 2025: Issue of 5,412,932 new shares in lieu of cash board remuneration as approved by the annual general meeting held on 21 May 2025.

23 June 2025: Issue of 69 new shares to an employee to facilitate the 100-to-1 share consolidation as resolved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 11 April 2025.

The share capital increases have been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increases, the Company's share capital is NOK 47,364,256.00 divided into 4,736,425,600 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

