Gate Surpasses 30 Million Global Users, Accelerating Its Rise as the Next-Generation Crypto Exchange





PANAMA CITY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate , a globally leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has officially surpassed 30 million registered users, marking a new milestone in its global expansion. This remarkable achievement underscores the platform’s growing influence across international markets and highlights the progress Gate has made in strategic transformation, brand upgrade, and ecosystem development.

Ushering in the “30 Million+” Era: Unlocking Network Effects Across the Ecosystem

Behind this threshold of the 30 million user base is the steady implementation of Gate's international strategy and the continuous enhancement of its product suite, technical foundation, security framework, and brand recognition. In an industry where the competitive landscape is rapidly evolving, a consistently expanding user base stands as a critical measure of platform vitality and market trust.

This expanding global community significantly strengthens Gate’s liquidity and trading depth, while laying a solid foundation for the sustainable growth of its broader ecosystem, fueling a strong and self-reinforcing network effect across products and services.

Impressive Operational Momentum: Spot and Futures Drive Dual Growth

According to Gate’s May 2025 Transparency Report, the platform continues to post robust growth in both trading activity and ecosystem expansion. Spot and futures trading volumes have seen simultaneous surges, with Gate’s derivatives products now ranking among the industry’s top-tier experiences. Daily trading volumes are hovering at historical highs.

Currently, Gate ranks second globally in 24-hour spot trading volume, with its token liquidity and trading breadth consistently in the top three worldwide. Derivatives have become one of the platform’s strongest growth engines, with users actively engaging in leveraged and strategy-based trading. Meanwhile, flagship product lines including Launchpad, Gate Alpha, Launchpool, HODLer Airdrop and CandyDrop have delivered outstanding performance, significantly enhancing user engagement and capital activity across the platform.

A Renewed Brand Vision: Entering a New Strategic Chapter

In May, Gate celebrated its 12th anniversary by unveiling a brand-new vision as the “next-generation crypto exchange.” The platform officially adopted the new global domain Gate.com and introduced an updated logo, marking its transformation from a market leader to an industry trailblazer and enhancing its global brand visibility.

On the compliance front, Gate continues to strengthen its global regulatory framework. Its entity Gate Technology FZE has officially obtained a VASP license under the supervision of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), reinforcing the platform’s regulatory foundation in the Middle East and broader international markets.

Building User Trust: A Relentless Commitment to Security and Transparency

Gate remains an industry leader in asset security and reserve transparency. As of June 2025, Gate holds a total reserve value of $10.453 billion, with a reserve ratio of 123.09%. The platform’s reserves fully cover user assets across 350+ cryptocurrencies, with $1.96 billion in excess reserves, far exceeding industry benchmarks. Gate’s rigorous proof-of-reserves practices and cutting-edge security technologies continue to solidify user trust and lay a robust foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead: Driving Innovation and Shaping the Future of Crypto

As Gate moves into its next chapter, it will continue enhancing the on-chain trading experience, expanding forward-looking Web3 infrastructure services, and exploring innovative intersections between AI and crypto technologies. At the same time, Gate will deepen collaboration with global users, developers, and institutional partners, co-creating an open, transparent, and resilient next-generation digital asset ecosystem.

Gate remains committed to opening the gateway to a smarter, safer, and more inclusive crypto future for users around the world.

About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform serves over 30 million users with 3,600+ digital assets and pioneered the industry's first 100% proof-of-reserves. Beyond core trading services, Gate's ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, and other innovative solutions, while its global partnerships extend to top-tier sports brands like Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 and Inter.

For more information, please visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube



Media Contact:

Loyo at loyo@gate.com

Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Gate may restrict or prohibit certain services in specific jurisdictions. For more information, please read the User Agreement via https://www.gate.com/user-agreement .

This content is provided by Gate. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/488d5737-82c2-45b2-aa15-6f5587c57f08