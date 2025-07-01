Web 3.0 - Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Featuring Analysis of 34 Market Players

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web 3.0 - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Web 3.0 was valued at US$3.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Web 3.0 market.







The growth in the Web 3.0 market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for digital ownership, rising concerns over data privacy, and the expansion of decentralized financial ecosystems. Consumers are becoming more aware of the risks associated with centralized platforms that collect and monetize personal data, prompting a shift toward decentralized alternatives that prioritize user control and transparency. The rapid development of tokenized economies has further fueled adoption, as businesses and creators leverage blockchain-based monetization models to generate new revenue streams.

Additionally, the growing integration of Web 3.0 technologies into mainstream applications - such as NFT-powered loyalty programs, blockchain-based supply chain solutions, and decentralized cloud storage - has expanded market opportunities beyond traditional crypto users. Institutional interest in blockchain and digital assets has also contributed to growth, with major corporations and venture capital firms investing in Web 3.0 startups and infrastructure projects. As regulatory clarity improves and technological advancements address scalability and usability challenges, Web 3.0 is expected to reshape industries, redefine online interactions, and unlock new possibilities in the digital economy.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Public segment, which is expected to reach US$13.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 41.3%. The Private segment is also set to grow at 53.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $953.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 45.3% CAGR to reach $5.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Web 3.0 Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alchemy Insights, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd, AvaCloud, Binance and more.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Web 3.0 market report include:

Alchemy Insights

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AvaCloud

Binance

Chainalysis

Chainlink

Coinbase Global, Inc.

ConsenSys Software Inc.

Crypto.com

The report analyzes the Web 3.0 market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid); Application (Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data & Transaction Storage, Payments, Smart Contracts, Others); End-Use (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, Others)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Web 3.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Demand for Decentralized Platforms Spurs Growth in Web 3.0 Adoption

Blockchain Technology as the Backbone of Web 3.0 Drives Market Innovation

Smart Contracts and Automation Empower New Use Cases, Expanding Market Opportunity

Increased Focus on Data Privacy and User Sovereignty Drives Adoption of Web 3.0 Solutions

Growing Popularity of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platforms Propels Web 3.0 Market Growth

The Rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Strengthens the Business Case for Web 3.0 Adoption

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web 3.0 Creates New Opportunities for Innovation

Web 3.0's Role in Facilitating Cross-Border Digital Transactions Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

The Shift from Centralized to Peer-to-Peer Systems in Web 3.0 Spurs Growth in the Digital Economy

Increased Consumer Awareness of the Benefits of Decentralization Drives Web 3.0 Adoption

Smart Cities and IoT Integration Accelerates the Growth of Web 3.0 Solutions in Urban Infrastructure

Technological Advancements in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Support Web 3.0 Growth

Web 3.0-Enabled Privacy Solutions Drive Demand in Highly Regulated Markets

Rise of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) Expands Opportunities for Governance Models

Regulatory Frameworks for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Support Sustainable Growth for Web 3.0

Web 3.0's Integration with the Metaverse Creates New Market Opportunities in Virtual and Augmented Reality

The Need for Transparency and Trust in Digital Ecosystems Strengthens Web 3.0's Market Position

Web 3.0's Integration with Traditional Financial Systems Propels the Growth of Hybrid Solutions

Increased Investment in Web 3.0 Infrastructure and Startups Drives Innovation and Adoption

The Expansion of Digital Identity Solutions Within Web 3.0 Generates Accelerated Demand for Secure Platforms

Interoperability Between Web 3.0 Platforms and Existing Web 2.0 Systems Drives Cross-Market Collaboration

User-Generated Content and Community-Driven Platforms are Key Drivers in Web 3.0 Adoption

Evolving Regulatory Concerns Around Cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0 Technology Affect Market Dynamics

Web 3.0's Impact on Digital Advertising and Marketing Strategies Propels Demand for New Solutions

Web 3.0's Role in Redefining Intellectual Property Rights and Content Ownership Strengthens Adoption

