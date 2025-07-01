Air Care Industry Accelerates with 5.9% CAGR: Innovative Designs and Online Channels Propel Market Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Care Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air care market is set to experience significant growth, projected to increase by USD 5.31 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This comprehensive report on the market provides insights into market size, forecasts, and detailed vendor analyses, covering approximately 25 key industry players.

The market's growth is largely attributed to the booming fragrance industry, rising consumer expenditure on homecare products, and the introduction of novel air freshener dispenser designs. Current market dynamics, including prevailing trends and growth catalysts, are thoroughly evaluated to provide a holistic view of the market environment.

Innovative smart air freshener dispensers are identified as key growth drivers for the air care market. Additionally, the increasing availability of air care products through online channels and expansion within the hospitality sector are poised to augment market demand.

The report, grounded in primary and secondary research with inputs from industry participants, delivers expansive market size data segmented by region and vendor landscape. Historical and forecast data are included to ensure a robust understanding of market trajectories.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Type: Air freshener sprays Electric air fresheners Car air fresheners Air freshener gels Others

By End-user: Individual customers Enterprise customers

By Geographical Landscape: APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



Areas Covered in the Report:

Market sizing

Forecasting

Industry analysis

A detailed vendor analysis aims to enhance client positioning within the market. Featured vendors include Air Delights Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., and others, enhancing the competitive landscape understanding and providing strategic insights.

Upcoming trends and potential challenges are examined to assist companies in strategizing and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, focusing on essential market metrics such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities.

Exhaustive primary and secondary research underpin the data presented, ensuring accuracy and reliability. The report offers a comprehensive competitive landscape, employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies to forecast market growth, aiding vendors in informed decision-making.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Air Delights Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dyson Group Co.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Fellowes Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

M S George Ltd.

MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

N Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

