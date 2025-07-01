Bioinformatics Market Analysis and Strategy Outlook 2025-2029 - Reduction in Genetic Sequencing Costs Drives Market Growth, Registering 17.4% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioinformatics market is projected to expand by USD 15.97 billion between 2024 and 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 17.4% throughout this period. This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights, featuring approximately 25 vendors. Current market dynamics, emerging trends, and driving factors contribute to a robust market environment.

The market growth is primarily fueled by decreasing costs of genetic sequencing, rising demand for protein sequencing, and new genome analysis techniques.

Another key factor influencing future market growth is the development of advanced bioinformatics tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Additionally, increasing outsourcing for drug discovery and the rising trend in personalized medicine are expected to significantly impact market demand.

A thorough study was executed using an integrated approach of primary and secondary inputs from industry stakeholders. It offers detailed market size statistics, segmented regional analysis, and vendor landscapes, along with evaluations of leading companies. Historical and projected data are incorporated within the analysis.

The bioinformatics market is categorized into the following segments:

By Application

Molecular phylogenetics

Transcriptomic

Proteomics

Metabolomics

By Product

Platforms

Tools

Services

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs and research institutes

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report covers essential areas, including:

Bioinformatics Market sizing

Bioinformatics Market forecast

Bioinformatics Market industry analysis

Comprehensive vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market positions by offering an in-depth assessment of prominent bioinformatics market vendors. Additionally, the analysis report delivers insights on emerging trends and challenges that may influence market growth, enabling companies to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities.

The report crafts a detailed market overview through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources, analyzing critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. This extensive research effort identifies key industry influencers, providing comprehensive and reliable data derived from exhaustive primary and secondary research. The research reports present a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology, utilizing qualitative and quantitative analysis to predict precise market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Azenta US Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

DNASTAR Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Fios Genomics Ltd.

Genedata AG

Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Illumina Inc.

Partek Inc.

Precigen Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Revvity Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Source BioScience

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

ZS Associates Inc.

