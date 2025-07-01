Bioinformatics Market Analysis and Strategy Outlook 2025-2029 - Reduction in Genetic Sequencing Costs Drives Market Growth, Registering 17.4% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bioinformatics market is projected to expand by USD 15.97 billion between 2024 and 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 17.4% throughout this period. This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights, featuring approximately 25 vendors. Current market dynamics, emerging trends, and driving factors contribute to a robust market environment.
The market growth is primarily fueled by decreasing costs of genetic sequencing, rising demand for protein sequencing, and new genome analysis techniques.
Another key factor influencing future market growth is the development of advanced bioinformatics tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Additionally, increasing outsourcing for drug discovery and the rising trend in personalized medicine are expected to significantly impact market demand.
A thorough study was executed using an integrated approach of primary and secondary inputs from industry stakeholders. It offers detailed market size statistics, segmented regional analysis, and vendor landscapes, along with evaluations of leading companies. Historical and projected data are incorporated within the analysis.
The bioinformatics market is categorized into the following segments:
By Application
- Molecular phylogenetics
- Transcriptomic
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
By Product
- Platforms
- Tools
- Services
By End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- CROs and research institutes
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
The report covers essential areas, including:
- Bioinformatics Market sizing
- Bioinformatics Market forecast
- Bioinformatics Market industry analysis
Comprehensive vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market positions by offering an in-depth assessment of prominent bioinformatics market vendors. Additionally, the analysis report delivers insights on emerging trends and challenges that may influence market growth, enabling companies to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities.
The report crafts a detailed market overview through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources, analyzing critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. This extensive research effort identifies key industry influencers, providing comprehensive and reliable data derived from exhaustive primary and secondary research. The research reports present a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology, utilizing qualitative and quantitative analysis to predict precise market growth.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Azenta US Inc.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomax Informatics AG
- DNASTAR Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Fios Genomics Ltd.
- Genedata AG
- Geneva Bioinformatics SA
- Illumina Inc.
- Partek Inc.
- Precigen Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Revvity Inc.
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Source BioScience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
- ZS Associates Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n05ray
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.